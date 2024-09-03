Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Apollo Hospitals Expanding Its Robotic Surgery Programme Across India Apollo Hospitals announces 5th edition of international colorectal surgery symposium with groundbreaking advancements in rectal cancer care aiming to enhance surgical precision and recovery times while increasing accessibility to advanced treatments

Apollo Hospitals has consistently been at the forefront of medical innovation, and its efforts in colorectal surgery are no exception. The latest clinical outcomes from The Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) programme housed within the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, has achieved clinical outcomes that exceed global benchmarks. Notably, the programme has reported a lower resection margin positivity rate of 4.6 per cent compared to the global standard of 5.2 per cent, anastomotic leak rates of 0.9 per cent versus 2.6 per cent, wound infection rates of 1.4 per cent versus 5.2 per cent, and readmission rates of 1.9 per cent versus 21.4 per cent. Additionally, the programme has seen a significant reduction in robotic to open conversion rates, at 1 per cent compared to 7.0 per cent, as per a media release.

Apollo Hospitals recently held the 5th edition of the Apollo international colorectal surgery symposium (AICRS 2024), an event that underscored its leadership in advanced colorectal healthcare. A key highlight of this year's symposium was the release of the latest clinical outcomes from the Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) programme.

Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, "The Apollo international colorectal surgery symposium stands as a premier global event, bringing together the world's most distinguished experts, researchers and clinicians in colorectal surgery. This ground-breaking symposium is not just a gathering of minds; it is a transformative learning experience, especially for young surgeons. In an unprecedented move in India, we have made registration complimentary, ensuring that emerging talent has unhindered access to this wealth of knowledge. Our ARC Programme has consistently delivered exceptional clinical outcomes, surpassing global benchmarks in several critical areas. We are privileged to showcase these achievements at the 5th Apollo international colorectal surgery symposium, further reinforcing our commitment to advancing healthcare."

Looking ahead, Apollo is expanding its robotic surgery programme across India, aiming to enhance surgical precision and recovery times while increasing accessibility to advanced treatments. Additionally, the ARC360 degree initiative will offer specialized training to clinical teams worldwide and a new one-year fellowship in robotic colorectal surgery will equip surgeons with the expertise needed to lead in this rapidly advancing field.

Prof Venkatesh Munikrishnan, clinical lead- Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, said, "The 5th Apollo international colorectal surgery symposium, is a landmark event that is poised to revolutionize colorectal cancer care. We have standardized robotic surgeries and built the world's most cost-efficient robotic surgery programme for colorectal cancer. On an average, we are at one-fourth the cost of a similar procedure in western countries. Apollo Proton's ARC programme has been a game-changer in rectal cancer treatment, where we've seen remarkable outcomes, enhancing patients' quality of life."

Through these initiatives, Apollo Hospitals continues to shape the future of colorectal surgery, setting new global standards and ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.
