Assiduus Global Inc. Raises $15 Million In Series A

Assiduus, an AI-powered cross-border e-commerce accelerator, dedicated to benefiting D2C brands launch, scale, and grow across global e-commerce marketplaces, raised $15 million in Series A funding round led by Pulsar Capital with participation from 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio), RajanNavani (JetLine group of companies), among others.

Pexels

The funding shall enhance the technological architecture and business expansion across international markets such as Europe and south-east Asia.

"We are pleased to have received such significant backing from such eminent funds, especially when Assiduus is driving the next frontier of digital commerce solutions. As a global e-commerce accelerator, we have cemented an enduring presence in the industry by empowering countless brands to scale their operations across the fast-evolving e-commerce multiverse. We look forward to becoming one of the biggest disruptors in the sector by innovating new solutions and exploring uncharted geographies,"

Dr. Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus.

"Assiduus has the opportunity of being a global leader in the cross-border e-commerce accelerator space. In the next few years, the traditional brick-and-mortar sales and distribution model will transform, and Assiduus is helping brands drive that disruption. The company is led by a phenomenal founder and has had a profitable business model from the first year of operations. We are very excited to support the company in its journey to be one of the few profitable unicorns globally," said Vish Narain, managing partner of Pulsar Capital.

Founded by Dr. Somdutta Singh in 2018, Assiduus Global Assiduus helps D2C brands launch, scale, and grow across global e-commerce marketplaces by enabling their digital commerce through end-to-end distribution and supply chain management. Assiduus has been enabling hundreds of brands to scale across 12-plus global marketplaces such as Amazon, Noon, Walmart, eBay, Etsy, Nykaa, Myntra, among others.