The Founder and CEO announced a rebranding of its ride-hailing division from Ola Cabs to Ola Consumer.

With six lakh people watching live and nearly 8,000 people in attendance at the Ola Futurefactory in Bengaluru, Ola organised its biggest ever event where Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made slew of announcements for its various verticals including Ola Electric, Krutrim, and Ola Consumer (formerly Ola Cabs).

The event held on August 15, highlighted the integration of Krutrim into Ola Electric and Ola Consumer along with unveiling of a range of e-bikes.

The company entered into the motorcycle segment by announcing its Roadster series, including Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster pro.

"We entered the motorcycle segment to accelerate the EV penetrate in India, by launching our highly anticipated Roadster portfolio. All our electric vehicles will now be built on the Gen3 platform and will be powered by MoveOS. From Q1FY26, our indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack will power not only our EVs, but our homes, communities and grids," Aggarwal wrote on micro blogging site X.

He emphasized that expansion is the part of larger idea. The company also aims to launch its first indigenous AI chip.

"Our ambitious AI and Cloud roadmap will lead India into an era of technology independence. With India's first family of chips for AI, General Compute and Edge and key partnerships with Arm and Untether AI, Krutrim has today launched over 50 new services. And free till Diwali!" he added.

In a move to broaden its service offerings, Ola announced a rebranding of its ride-hailing division from Ola Cabs to Ola Consumer.

To increase customer engagement, the company also came up with Ola Credit, AI shopping Co-pilot, and automated dark stores which will accessible to local Kirana stores.

"In Ola Consumer, innovative solutions like Ola Credit, AI shopping Co-pilot, automated dark stores are going to revolutionise consumer experience. Additionally, our partnership with ONDC will make enable us to make commerce more accessible, democratic and affordable to all Indians," he said.

Earlier, Ola electric reported INR 347 crore loss in the Q1 which has increased from 267 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's depreciation costs tripled but it has not given any reason for that.