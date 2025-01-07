Blume Ventures Leads USD 3.4 Mn Funding for Gurugram-Based Medtech Startup Zoplar With the newly raised funding, Zoplar plans to strengthen its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and developing a robust service engineering team.

[L-R] Zoplar Co-founders Amit Sah and Umesh Sharma

Gurugram-based Zoplar, a pioneering platform aimed at streamlining the medical equipment procurement process for small and medium-sized hospitals in India, has raised USD 3.4 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Blume Ventures, with additional participation from Beenext, Saison Capital, Atrium Angels, Finfirst, and LogX.

This latest investment brings the total funding secured by the company to USD 5.1 million, with prior contributions from Titan Capital, Stride Ventures, and Panthera Peak.

Zoplar plans to utilise the new funds to enhance its operational capabilities by focusing on backward integration in the supply chain and building a robust service engineering team.

India's healthcare infrastructure is undergoing rapid transformation, with MSME hospitals playing a critical role in bridging existing gaps. However, these hospitals often face challenges in identifying cost-effective medical equipment, managing vendor relationships, ensuring quality after-sales service, and securing financing solutions. Zoplar is addressing these issues by developing a full-stack medical equipment platform tailored to meet their needs.

Co-founders Amit Sah and Umesh Sharma launched Zoplar in 2022 after identifying these pain points through extensive research. Drawing on their previous collaboration at OYO, the duo combined their expertise in healthcare and operations to create a platform that simplifies the medtech procurement and after-sales experience for MSME hospitals.

Amit Sah and Umesh Sharma, said, "This investment is not just financial backing—it's a validation of our mission to make quality healthcare accessible through affordable and reliable medical technologies. It motivates us to scale our impact, enhance our offerings, and continue empowering healthcare providers to deliver uninterrupted care."

Since its inception, Zoplar claims to have partnered with over 300 hospitals, including leading nephrology chains like DCDC, and boasts a 40% repeat customer rate. This underscores the demand for its solutions in India's evolving healthcare sector.

Sajith Pai, VC at Blume Ventures, highlighted, "We believe in Zoplar's vision and their capacity to improve India's healthcare landscape. Their commitment to addressing critical procurement and service challenges aligns with our focus on ventures driving meaningful societal change."
