Boundless Brands Raises $2.5 Million In Seed Funding

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Boundless Brands, with a full-stack e-commerce platform for the F&B industry along with a digital first beverage brand of its own, has raised $2.5 million in a Seed funding round from marquee angel investors from USA and India.

According to an official statement by the company, Boundless has also built a full-stack e-commerce platform that enables e-commerce site and app and all the managed e-commerce services including technology, catalog, digital marketing, payment, fulfillment and customer support for F&B brands that offers unparalleled advantage of deep e-commerce expertise, economy of scale, economy of scope with easy-to-use subscription model.

"We are not only building our portfolio of beverages but also offering a full-stack e-commerce platform and managed services for the F&B industry. Building this company with Sandeep as founding mentor will help us to tap into his impeccable track record in e-commerce and marketplaces," said Nagendra Shukla, co-founder and CEO, Boundless Brands

The statement further added that Boundless plans to onboard over 1,000 F&B third party brands in the next two years for its full stack e-commerce platform and services. Also, the company claimed that it will launch dozens of beverage products with a mission to cater to the underserved beverages market for the Millennials and GenZ in India who account for more than 50% of the total $100 billion F&B market.

"Boundless is a platform with an ecosystem of services around it and it will allow third party brands in F&B to focus on their core competencies of product or brand building and let Boundless handle the e-commerce value chain," said Sandeep Agarwal.

Incubated by Sandeep Aggarwal and Nagendra Shukla, Boundless is a full-stack e-commerce platform for the F&B industry with a digital first portfolio of beverage brands.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

