This marks BrightCHAMPS' fourth acquisition since 2020, following its successful integration of Education10x (2021), Schola (2022), and Metamorphosis Edu (2023).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global edtech platform BrightCHAMPS has acquired Indian K12 education marketplace Edjust in a cash and stock deal, marking its fourth acquisition since its inception in 2020. Previous acquisitions include Education10x (2021), Schola (2022), and Metamorphosis Edu (2023).

Founded in 2022 by edtech sales veterans Dushyant Panchal, Anmol Mittal, and Sanjay Panikar, Edjust leverages AI and human EQ to streamline customer acquisition. The platform uses sophisticated data systems and contact centers to identify parents highly inclined toward edtech solutions, with proven networks in the US and UK.

This strategic acquisition aims to bolster BrightCHAMPS' global footprint by implementing industry-first standards for customer acquisition and enhancing its operational model across 30 countries.

Under BrightCHAMPS, Edjust's founders will refine their AI-driven sales model and expand parent networks worldwide. The integration will also incorporate cutting-edge AR, VR, and XR technologies to offer prospective students and parents an immersive, customized experience of BrightCHAMPS' offerings.

Ravi Bhushan, Founder and CEO of BrightCHAMPS, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Edjust into the BrightCHAMPS family. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability. High net promoter scores are crucial for the long-term success of edtech, and with Edjust, we are taking a decisive step toward creating a transparent and impactful learning ecosystem."

Edjust's team will also spearhead a new distribution channel focusing on academic subjects like Math, Science, and English to complement BrightCHAMPS' portfolio of STEM-accredited classes in Coding, Robotics, AI, Financial Literacy, and more.

Dushyant Panchal, Co-founder and CEO, Edjust, said, "This is an exciting chapter in the history of edtech for many reasons. On an industry level, we're grateful for the opportunity to make history by making sales a more honest undertaking, especially for a product as emotionally charged and hope-generating as edtech. On a company level, Anmol, Sanjay, and I are thrilled to play a part in making BrightCHAMPS the definitive one-stop educational solutions provider for students across the globe, in languages they are most comfortable in."

BrightCHAMPS, founded in 2020, has raised USD 63 million from prominent investors, including GSV Ventures and Premji Invest, cementing its position as a leader in delivering 21st-century skills education worldwide.