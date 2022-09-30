BSNL Looks At Reliance Jio To Upgrade Its Network Infrastructure

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The state-owned telecom service provider BSNL, said to approach Reliance Jio to upgrade its network to 4G and subsequently to 5G through installation of around one lakh mobile towers. The government's mega telecom order is ruing up to INR 17,000 crore for TCS-Tejas ad C-DOT consortium. According to reports, the BSNL approaches Reliance Jio because of the issues related to higher bid prices presented by the Tata Group.

Pexels

According to the BSNL internal assessment, Tata Group companies quoted the price range between INR 4316 crore and INR 6840 crore against the estimates prepared by BSNL. The consortium's bids have exceeded INR 20,000 crore in all the options that has presented, though BSNL caps it at INR 17,173 crore, as per TOI report.

On Reliance Jio, according to a news report, "It has been learnt that Reliance Jio has developed and deployed indigenously developed EPC (4G core) which is also upgradable to 5G. Possibility for partnering of any system integrator with Reliance Jio can be explored for deploying such core in BSNL network. The workability of such mechanism needs to be deliberated upon at the government of India level."

As per recent reports, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country tomorrow in the presence of Reliance Jio's Mukesh Ambani, Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea's Kumar Mangalam Birla, while addressing the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

Announcing the same, the IMC tweeted that, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2022 by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Join us at Pragati Maidan on October 1 to 4, 2022, to witness the biggest technology event of Asia."