build3, the go-to ecosystem for building profit and purpose-driven impact startups, has officially announced the launch of the 3rd cohort of its flagship Impact Accelerator program.

Applications are now open for early-stage startups, with the cohort set to commence in the first week of November as a fully virtual program. Successful applicants will receive financial assistance of INR 25 lakh after completing the 10-week program, with the possibility of additional funding during build3's demo day initiatives.

This cohort follows the success of the 2nd edition, which saw 27 startup founders participate and the creation of 19 impactful startups. Notably, three startups — OnHire (a curated freelancer marketplace), Bolofy (an AI-powered voice assistant), and ReNewCred (a carbon credits registry)—received INR 25 lakh each in pre-seed investments from build3.

The 3rd cohort aims to replicate and expand upon this success, with applications closing on October 15. The program is open to startups across sectors, with a focus on those aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build3's emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Varun Chawla, Co-Founder of build3, said, "Our goal is to help 100K impact founders build startups that benefit the mind, body, and the earth over the next ten years. I'm thrilled to announce the third cohort of our impact accelerator; it is a testament to the fact that people in India are interested in building startups for profit AND purpose. We are looking forward to working with over 50 founders in our third cohort."

The comprehensive program will offer workshops, mentorship from successful founders, and networking opportunities. Additionally, founders will have access to essential SaaS tools and build3's vibrant community of creators, mentors, and investors, further equipping them for success in the impact startup space.