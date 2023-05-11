Builder.ai Collaborates With Microsoft To Democratize Software Development

The collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise

Builder.ai, the AI-powered next generation composable software development platform that allows every individual and business to turn their ideas into software, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which includes an equity investment in Builder.ai. The collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to be working so closely with Microsoft. This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around alignment of our core mission. From my first meeting with Microsoft to the moment we agreed to collaborate more strategically, one thing has been really clear-Microsoft's commitment to helping everyone unlock their true potential. We are ecstatic that the world's largest software company chose Builder.ai as a collaborator to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100m businesses and beyond become digitally native," said Sachin Dev Duggal, chief wizard and founder, Builder.ai.

According to an official release by the company, the collaboration will accelerate go-to-market growth of the Builder.ai platform through deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem. This includes integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai's software assembly line and adoption of the Microsoft Cloud and AI. Native integration of Builder.ai's Natasha, an AI product manager, within the Microsoft Teams store will enable Microsoft customers to build a prototype of their business applications seamlessly, unlocking access and reach to new customers for Builder.ai.

"Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world," said Jon Tinter, corporate vice-president, Business Development, Microsoft.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including Builder Studio, Builder Cloud, Builder Now, Studio Store and Studio Rapid.