Buying Amul Products Is Not Against Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister further emphasized the importance of healthy competition, which has led to India becoming the world's largest milk producer and argued that the focus should be on strengthening India in every aspect, rather than creating political issues around the dairy industry

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Amul-Nandini issue was twisted, tweaked and made an emotional issue because it is election time, and stated that the accusations of bringing in Amul to kill Nandini were 'brazen'. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) sells milk, curd and other dairy products under the brand name Nandini.

"In India's scheme of things, every state has its own milk cooperative. Karnataka's Nandini - whoever doesn't recognise it? Even now that I've come, I had Nandini milk, curd, peda... Of course in Delhi I'll buy Amul. I represent Karnataka (but) in Delhi, if Nandini isn't available, I'm mentally not a sanyasi to say I won't drink milk if Nandini isn't available. I still buy Amul. That's not being against Karnataka," Sitharaman said while speaking at the Thinkers Forum in Karnataka.

Being asked about the Amul-Nandini controversy, Sitharaman gave credit to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's government for raising the procurement price of milk for the first time, with subsequent governments also increasing it.

"Amul entered Karnataka when there was a Congress government here. I'm not sure I should name the Chief Minister at that time. The same respected former CM is now questioning Amul's entry. It was in his time Amul entered North Karnataka for marketing in those areas," she added.

In addition, Sitharaman highlighted that strengthening Nandini and supporting dairy farmers in Karnataka would continue to be a priority.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government Amul Dairy Business Nirmala Sitharaman

