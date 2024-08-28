You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cambrian Bioworks Secures USD 1.45 Mn Funding to Advance Molecular Diagnostics

Bengaluru-based biotechnology firm Cambrian Bioworks has raised USD 1.45 million in a seed funding round led by the Irani family office, known for its global investments in private ventures. The round also saw participation from Cambrian's CEO and co-founder, Vaibhav Hegde.

The investment will be used to propel the development of Cambrian's automated molecular diagnostics platforms, enhance R&D, expand the team, and facilitate entry into international markets.

Vaibhav Hegde highlighted the importance of the funding, stating, "Molecular diagnostics is crucial for precise diagnosis, disease subtyping, and therapy selection in cancer care. This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey."

Cambrian Bioworks, founded by Hegde, Rohit Asil, and Raghav Sridhar, specialises in automated molecular diagnostic platforms with applications in oncology, genomics, rare disease testing, and AMR detection. The firm recently launched Manta, a nucleic acid extraction platform enhancing DNA/RNA quality for genomics and PCR testing.

Health-Tech Innovator Sunfox Technologies Raises INR 15 Cr for Global Growth and Expansion

Health-tech startup Sunfox Technologies has secured INR 15 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Venture Catalysts with contributions from Finvolve's IA Growth Opportunities Fund I, Brew Opportunities Fund, Universal Group, and RP Singhvi Group.

This follows a previous INR 5 crore investment from USAID through SAMRIDH Health and LetsVenture. The recent funding will accelerate the expansion of Sunfox's flagship innovation, Spandan, both within India and internationally.

"This capital injection will enable us to scale rapidly, both in India and internationally," said CEO Rajat Jain. "It will fuel our growth and bring Spandan into homes and clinics worldwide. We envision a future where heart attacks are as preventable as fevers, with Spandan becoming as ubiquitous as a household thermometer."

Founded in 2016 by Rajat Jain, Arpit Jain, Saurabh Badola, Nitin Chandola, and Sabit Rawat, Sunfox is an R&D lab that aims to develop cutting-edge healthcare technologies for the digital world. Its flagship product, Spandan, is a smartphone-based portable ECG device that provides clinically accurate 12-lead ECG readings, empowering users to detect heart attacks and monitor cardiac health in real-time.

Spandan has been used by over 30,000 individuals across 20 countries and has saved more than 10,000 lives. With its R&D and manufacturing base in Dehradun, Sunfox has garnered global attention from institutions like Oxford and Wharton.