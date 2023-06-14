The funding will empower Myplan8 to accelerate the development of sustainable solutions and expand its reach in the market

A green tech startup Myplan8 has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding. The investment comes from a group of prominent HNI investors who share the company's vision of leveraging technology to address pressing climate challenges. The funding will empower Myplan8 to accelerate the development of sustainable solutions and expand its reach in the market.

"At Myplan8 we have built a reward-based ecosystem that empowers individuals to make positive changes effortlessly. Our ultimate goal is to help millions of people embrace an eco-conscious lifestyle and improve their Green Score™, leading to a sustainable future for all. We are thrilled to have secured this pre-seed funding as it demonstrates the confidence our investors have in our vision and the potential of our technology," said Koushik Sur, founder, Myplan8.

Myplan8 is at the forefront of the green-tech industry, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep commitment to sustainability. As per the company, with this pre-seed funding, Myplan8 aims to further strengthen its product and development efforts, attract top-tier talent, and scale its operations. Also, by developing cutting-edge technology and fostering strategic partnerships, the company aims to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.

It also added, the company's core focus areas include Green Score™ intelligence (a proprietary intelligence and scoring mechanism), climate change mitigation by awareness in individuals, carbon footprint reduction, resource carbon neutralisation and generating and democratizing carbon credits.