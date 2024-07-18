Get All Access for $5/mo

Collective Artists Network Acquires galleri5 to Enhance AI Capabilities Recently, the Collective Artists Network acquired Terribly Tiny Tales, a flash fiction platform, and India's tech-powered student community, Under 25 Universe, aiming to empower student culture and provide opportunities within the creator ecosystem.

Collective Artists Network, a new media entity focused on pop culture, has ventured into the realm of AI through the acquisition of Galleri5. This strategic move highlights the Network's dedication to advancing the creator and content ecosystems using technology.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "This acquisition of Galleri5 is a giant leap in integrating deep tech and AI into our ecosystem, enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions for our talents, content platforms, and brands. By leveraging advanced AI technology, we can drive more impactful and personalised storytelling, trendspotting, and research, which will further solidify our position as a leading new media company centered around talent."

This acquisition is part of a series of strategic moves by Collective Artists Network to strengthen its position in the new media landscape. Recently, the Collective Artists Network acquired Terribly Tiny Tales, a flash fiction platform. In September 2023, the company acquired a tech-powered student community called Under 25 Universe, aiming to empower student culture and provide opportunities within the creator ecosystem.

Rahul Regulapati, Founder of galleri5, stated, "Our journey has been about challenging the status quo and redefining brand engagement. Partnering with Collective Artists Network provides us with an expansive platform to scale our vision and build an even greater legacy."

Galleri5 leads in AI-powered content solutions and influencer marketing technology. Its offerings, including AI visual content generation, creator intelligence, campaign management, and trend forecasting, enable India's largest retailers and brands to engage effectively with their audiences.

"Over the past 9 years, galleri5 has operated at the crossroads of creators, AI, and social trends, leading award-winning influencer campaigns and developing cutting-edge AI and data solutions," Rahul added.
