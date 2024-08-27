The Series A funding round was led by India Quotient, with participation from JSW Ventures and existing investors Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Convin, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, has secured USD 6.5 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by India Quotient, with participation from new investor JSW Ventures and existing backers Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.

The fresh capital will be channelled into expanding Convin's core team and strengthening its distribution channels.

Ashish Santhalia, CEO of Convin, said, "This funding round is a testament to the belief our investors have in Convin's vision and the impact we're making in the contact center industry. With more resources, we'll focus on accelerating our growth trajectory, driving innovation in conversation intelligence, and expanding our footprint across India and Southeast Asia. We're excited to leverage our enhanced AI capabilities to redefine customer interactions and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Founded in 2021 by IIT-Delhi alumni Ashish Santhalia (CEO), Bharat Patidar (COO), Atul Shree (CTO), and Durgesh Choudary (CPO), Convin empowers customer-facing teams—such as sales, support, and collections—with AI-based tools to track and analyse agent-customer interactions.

The Bengaluru-based platform is divided into three core product suites: the Real-Time Suite, the Post-Interaction Suite, and the Convin Insights Suite. These suites address crucial challenges in industries like banking, insurance, finance, e-commerce, edtech, and more, focusing on improving agent efficiency, reducing misselling, boosting conversion rates, and enhancing customer experiences.

Over the past year, Convin claims to have grown threefold, now serving over 80 clients, including notable brands such as Reliance Nippon, Puravankara, Titan, Thyrocare, and Lazypay. With the new funding, the company projects a 200% increase in new customers and a threefold revenue increase in 2024–25.

Gagan Goyal, General Partner at India Quotient, said, "At India Quotient, we are optimistic about the transformative potential of AI-driven copilots for the call center industry with Human-in-the-Loop. Convin's focus on boosting agent productivity and customer retention, backed by a strong team, makes this investment an exciting opportunity."

Adding to this, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures, Sachin Tagra, said, "Convin has rapidly scaled their AI-driven products for customer-facing teams, achieving strong market fit. With this investment, they're set to reach new milestones in product development, technology, and sales, positioning them to seize opportunities in the AI-driven contact center space."