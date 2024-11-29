Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Cooperatives Sector to Create 55 Million Jobs and 10% GDP Contribution by 2030 Data from the Indian Cooperative Movement report published in 2018 highlights that direct employment generated by cooperatives grew from 1.2 million in 2007-08 to 5.8 million in 2016-17, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9 per cent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

As India aspires to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2030, cooperatives are emerging as a critical engine for job creation, economic inclusivity, and wealth distribution. According to a report by Primus Partners, cooperatives have the potential to add millions of jobs and significantly contribute between 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the country's GDP by 2030. Their proven track record in creating both direct and self-employment opportunities positions them as a transformative force in India's economic journey.

Cooperatives have historically demonstrated their capacity to generate substantial employment. Data from the Indian Cooperative Movement report published in 2018 highlights that direct employment generated by cooperatives grew impressively from 1.2 million in 2007-08 to 5.8 million in 2016-17, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9 per cent. This growth underscores the potential of cooperatives to address unemployment challenges and promote equitable wealth distribution.

Looking ahead, cooperatives are poised to generate up to 55 million direct jobs by 2030, provided there is a confluence of supportive government policies and favorable economic conditions. Even if the growth rate halves, an estimated 36 million jobs could still be created, showcasing the resilience and scalability of the cooperative model.

Expanding self-employment opportunities

Cooperatives are also pivotal in fostering self-employment. The 2009 Indian Cooperative Movement report revealed that cooperatives created 15.47 million self-employment opportunities in 2006-07. By 2018, this figure had surged to around 30 million, accounting for approximately 10.91 per cent of self-employment opportunities nationwide.

With sustained growth rates of 5-6 per cent annually and proactive government initiatives, cooperatives could create as many as 56 million self-employment opportunities by 2030. Even under conservative growth scenarios, the sector could generate 36 million opportunities, contributing significantly to India's informal economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A boost to GDP contribution

The economic influence of cooperatives extends beyond job creation. Projections suggest that cooperatives could contribute 3-4 per cent to India's GDP by 2030. When considering both direct and self-employment impacts, their contribution could surpass 10 per cent, underlining their role in bolstering the national economy. Even by focusing solely on direct employment, cooperatives' nominal GDP contribution is expected to exceed 5 per cent, showcasing their importance as a driver of economic productivity and social equity.

To fully harness the potential of cooperatives, India must prioritize supportive policies, enhance access to financial resources, and foster capacity-building initiatives within the sector. With the right interventions, cooperatives can serve as a cornerstone of India's strategy to achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Develop a Success-Oriented Mindset

Confidence empowered entrepreneurs to take decisive action, and decisive action is what builds confidence.

By Deep Patel
Leadership

How to Position Your Business for Success This Holiday Season by Investing in Your Employees and Community

Give back to your employees and local community this holiday season.

By Sharon Miller
Franchise

Your Scaling Strategy Won't Work Without This One Crucial Ingredient

Strategies are important but most of them change with the economy, finances, world events and other temporary circumstances.

By Ray Titus
News and Trends

NODWIN Gaming Acquires Trinity Gaming in INR 24 Cr Deal to Strengthen Gaming Ecosystem

The acquisition involves a 100% purchase of Trinity's share capital, combining a cash payment of INR 4.8 crore and a stock swap worth INR 19.2 crore. Founders Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao will retain leadership roles while becoming shareholders in NODWIN Gaming.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

What Makes a Good Leader? Here's What I've Learned After 20-Plus Years as a CEO.

Here are five qualities that make for a good leader.

By Jason Hennessey