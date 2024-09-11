Get All Access for $5/mo

Crackle Technologies, Zivy, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Founders of Zivy, Crackle Technologies, & Mitra

We Founder Circle and AC Ventures Lead USD 1.7 Mn Funding Round for Crackle Technologies

Crackle Technologies has secured USD 1.7 million in a pre-seed funding round, led by We Founder Circle and AC Ventures, with additional support from Impetus Technologies, Sunicon Ventures, Global DeVC, and Misfits Capital. Prominent publisher founders, including Ludo King, also joined as investors.

Crackle aims to build AI-powered products that help publishers optimise adtech revenues, especially across gaming, news, and OTT platforms.

Founded by former Google executives Harsh Mittal, Shashank Dudeja, and Jaivir Singh Nagi, Crackle focuses on solving challenges like low fill rates and ad viewability through advanced data analytics and predictive modeling.

Neeraj Tyagi, Founder and CEO, WFC stated, "Publisher business models are challenged due to factors including ad blockers, privacy regulations, and the dominance of major tech platforms. Crackle's proprietary tech addresses these challenges head-on, helping publishers scale monetisation and build sustainable business."

This funding will accelerate Crackle's mission to enhance programmatic advertising and create sustainable revenue streams for publishers.

AI Startup Zivy Secures USD 1.2 Mn Funding Led by Blume Ventures

Zivy, an AI-driven tech startup, has raised USD 1.2 million in a pre-seed round led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Paradigm Shift Capital, iSeed, Everywhere Ventures, Indian Silicon Valley, and Marsshot Ventures. Marquee angel investors including Ashwin Bhatnagar and Anand Balaji from Xflow, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar from Razorpay, and Kunal Shah also joined the round.

The newly raised funds will be used to enhance product development and grow Zivy's R&D team.

Founded in 2023 by Prashanth YV and Vivek Karna, Zivy aims to build a personalised copilot for managers and leads that helps them stay organised and manage their work more effectively. The platform weeds out the hassles of a constant barrage of notifications that can be a significant drain on productivity. It envisions that the key to building high-performing teams lies in making managers more productive.

According to Zivy, its initial release integrates directly with Slack, analyzing the context of conversations and tasks. It ensures that only the most urgent and relevant information rises to the top, helping managers stay focused and productive by intelligently categorising and prioritising messages.

Mitra Secures INR 11 Cr Funding Led by Bestvantage Investments

FMCG direct-to-consumer startup Mitra has secured INR 11 crore in its pre-Series A funding round, led by Bestvantage Investments. A Dubai-based strategic family office, headed by Mr Surya, contributed INR 5 crore to the round, alongside key investors such as Arjun Vaidya (Founder of V3 Ventures), Ashok, Ajay Kumar (ex-COO of Pizza Hut), and Shatrughan.

This round also saw investment from strategic investors such as Arjun Vaidya ( founder-V3 Ventures and ex-Dr Vaidya), Ashok, Ajay Kumar, ex-COO of Pizza Hut, and Shatrughan, supported by strategic mentors and advisors such as Mahesh from Hyderabad.

Mitra will use the funds to strengthen its supply chain, explore European exports, participate in government tenders, and expand through new manufacturing units in Mathura and Gurugram, covering over 40,000 square feet.

Founded in 2022, Mitra specialises in food products such as flour and oil, producing 800 tons of flour and 3 lakh liters of oil monthly.

Abhishek Kaushik, Founder of Mitra, said, "The strategic investment of the Dubai-based family office signals a turning point for us, not only in expanding overseas markets but also helping us in the next leap of growth." We are now eyeing to increase the production capacity with new categories and international growth along with the domestic market."

In its first year, Mitra posted sales of INR 14 crore and developed a distribution network of over 300 distributors and 15,000 retailers across 14 key locations, setting the stage for its next phase of growth.
