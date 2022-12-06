Crypto.com Collaborates with Coca-Cola to Launch NFTs Celebrating the FIFA World Cup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crypto.com on Monday announced its collaboration with Coca-Cola to launch a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Following the news, Crypto.com's CRO token gained value.

CRO token witnessed an uptick of 10 per cent. However, CRO remains approximately 50 per cent lower over the past month due to the FTX implosion. The token has witnessed almost a 90 per cent decline year-on-year.

"This year's FIFA World Cup will be the first to leverage Web3 technology. It's a privilege to partner with Coca-Cola and GMUNK to memorialize these historical matches that will forever be captured on the blockchain. Together we are creating a completely new form of memorabilia," said Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer, Crypto.com.

The crypto exchange would be hosting 10,000 NFTs created by Coca-Cola and digital artist GMUNK on its blockchain. The NFTs would be the heat-maps of the players playing during the World Cup matches. The NFTs would be available at Crypto.com's NFT platform account. The Coca-Cola's 'Piece of Magic' NFT would be available on Coca-Cola's fan website.