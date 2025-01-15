Last year, the Mumbai-based brand raised USD 18 million (around INR 150 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Panthera Growth Partners from Singapore.

Foxtale, a Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand, has announced the raising of USD 30 million (approximately INR 250 Crore) in its Series C funding round.

This investment saw participation from Japanese multinational KOSÉ Corporation, alongside existing investors Panthera Growth Partners, Z47, and Kae Capital. This funding highlights investor confidence in Foxtale's mission to revolutionise skincare with science-backed innovation and consumer-first strategies tailored to the diverse skin types of Indian consumers.

Having raised USD 18 million (INR 150 Crore) in its Series B round last year, Foxtale's latest funding will support its vision for global expansion, especially in India, a rapidly growing skincare market.

A key element of this strategy is the brand's new strategic partnership with KOSÉ Corporation, which aims to strengthen KOSÉ's presence in India. The collaboration combines Foxtale's deep expertise in D2C strategies and understanding of local beauty needs with KOSÉ's rich global experience. The partnership intends to redefine beauty standards in India, focusing on high-quality, efficacious skincare products that resonate with Indian consumers.

The funds from this round will also fuel Foxtale's expansion into new markets, enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities, and accelerate the innovation of its skincare formulations. Foxtale's commitment to providing effective skincare aligns with KOSÉ's customer-centric approach, promising an elevated self-care experience for Indian consumers. The collaboration aims to address a longstanding gap in the Indian beauty sector by delivering top-tier beauty offerings, setting new efficacy standards.

Romita Mazumdar, Founder, Foxtale said, "This funding by KOSÉ Corporation will enable us to scale faster, innovate deeper, and bring effective and accessible skincare to even more people across India. Beyond growth, this partnership also marks a step towards fostering stronger global relations, blending international expertise with local insights. It's about building a brand that genuinely resonates with our customers and creates a lasting impact in their skincare journeys."

Founded in 2021 by Romita Mazumdar, Foxtale claims to have already built a strong customer base, serving over 15 lakh customers and offering a diverse range of 20 skincare SKUs.

In 2024, the brand expanded into the bodycare category. With a consumer panel of over 11,000 women providing feedback on its products, Foxtale ensures its offerings meet the highest standards. Available on key marketplaces and in over 1,000 stores nationwide, Foxtale continues to gain recognition in the beauty and personal care space.

Foxtale's success is largely driven by its strong D2C channel, which contributes to 50% of its revenue, and the brand's impressive 50% repeat purchase rate. With a focus on consumer narratives, cutting-edge digital marketing, and strong sales strategies, Foxtale has more than doubled its revenue in FY25, achieving 150% growth. As it moves forward, Foxtale aims to achieve profitability by the end of the next financial year, continuing to build on its foundation of high-performance skincare.

Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO of KOSÉ Corporation, said, "Foxtale's rapid growth is driven by product development that places importance on dialogue with customers, cutting-edge digital marketing, and strong sales capabilities that are closely aligned with business partners. These are all very attractive factors for us as we move forward in taking on the Indian market."

"In addition, both companies share many commonalities, such as a consistently thorough customer-centric orientation and a willingness to invest in human resources, giving us confidence that we can take on new challenges together by combining the strengths of both companies toward a shared vision. Through this partnership, we will take a major step forward into the next decade as we aim to establish a greater presence in the Indian market and expand our business," Kobayashi added.