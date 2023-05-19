Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI), announced the appointment of Pramod Bhasin as the new chairman effective April 1, 2023. Pramod is the founder of Genpact Ltd and is currently also the chairman of ICRIER. He has assumed a new role, succeeding Rajendra S. Pawar, the chairman and co-founder of NIIT Group. Rajendra S. Pawar had served as the chairman of DSCI for a period of three years prior to this transition.

"We are delighted to welcome Pramod Bhasin as the chairman of DSCI. Data Security Council of India is an endeavour to enhance cybersecurity and privacy preparedness, foster collaboration and coordination, and drive innovation in the area. DSCI team welcomes Pramod Bhasin, a pioneer of the business process industry in India, to realize the possibilities thrown by cyber security and privacy in this technology driven decade (Techade). His experience and guidance would help us scale our effort not only matching to the expectations but also adapt and accelerate our efforts to play a decisive role in a world that will have numerous breakthrough technologies and rapid digitization," said Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI.

DSCI along with the newly appointed chairman of DSCI will work alongside government bodies to develop policies that facilitate the growth of cybersecurity. A collective effort from various stakeholders will foster innovation and create opportunities for sustainable growth and development in India.

"It is with great pleasure that I accept the position and great responsibility to join DSCI, an industry body to make cybersecurity the utmost priority in India. As we continue to face ever-evolving threats and challenges in the realm of cybersecurity, it is more important than ever that we stay at the forefront of innovation and expertise. I am committed to fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge to help ensure the security of our digital world. I look forward to working with the DSCI team led by Vinayak Godse, who have already done excellent work to build the foundations for DSCI," said Pramod Bhasin, chairman, DSCI.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by nasscom®, committed towards making cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy.