Deepika Padukone's 82°E Set to Raise INR 50 Cr for Expansion With the raised capital, the Mumbai-based brand aims for expansion and growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Deepika Padukone, Founder of 82°E

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's D2C personal care startup, 82°E, is planning to raise INR 50 crore (USD 6 million) in the extension of its seed round from both new and existing investors.

Along with other investors, Padukone's venture capital firm, Ka Enterprises, which has supported businesses like Epigamia, BluSmart, Mokobara, and Supertails, is expected to take part in the investment round.

The fresh funding will be used for corporate expansion, growth, and general reasons, according to several media portals.

The company last raised USD 7.5 million in December 2022 during its seed round, which was headed by Padukone's family office, IDEO Ventures, and DSG Partner.

Entrackr was the first to report the news.

Launched in 2021 by Padukone and Jigar Shah, the Mumbai-based brand provides a large selection of skincare products for both men and women, including moisturisers, facial masks, cleansers, sunscreen, and more.
