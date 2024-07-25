Get All Access for $5/mo

Devnagri and Navaux Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Devnagri Founders Nakul Kundra & Himanshu Sharma and Angel Investor Karna D Shinde

Devnagri Raises Pre-Series A Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures

Gen-AI startup Devnagri has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Funds will be allocated to marketing, sales, technology scaling, R&D, infrastructure, and administrative expenses.

Founded in 2019 by Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri specialises in personalising business communication to cater to non-English speakers, making it hyper-local and more accessible.

By leveraging advanced NLP and SLM models, Devnagri excels at contextualising and personalising content, seamlessly integrating their technology into both private and government infrastructures.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said, "In India, where more than 700 languages are spoken, translating is a challenging task from the perspective of accuracy, context, and cultural nuances. These issues impact communication, business expansion, and the user experience. Devnagri addresses these problems by leveraging AI-powered human translation. The platform ensures precise translations, context awareness, and localization, enabling seamless communication across diverse Indian languages."

Navaux Secures Investment from Karna D Shinde to Enhance ACTIVH Test for Early Cancer Detection

Karna D Shinde, an early-stage angel investor, has invested in Arkansas-based Navaux to develop ACTIVH, an innovative blood test aimed at enhancing early cancer detection and treatment monitoring.

The investment will help Navaux establish connections in the Indian healthcare industry as it prepares to introduce its solutions to the market.

Founded in 2019 by Don Fowler, Navaux is a life science company with a focus on early cancer diagnostics.

Navaux's ACTIVH test predicts cancer onset 3–4 years in advance and monitors treatment efficacy by tracking hepsin levels, helping patients adjust lifestyle and therapies for better outcomes.

Karna D Shinde said, "Early cancer detection significantly improves survival rates. Navaux's ACTIVH is a boon for patients and their families. Having witnessed the pain of cancer, I am proud that my investment supports a solution for the prevention and early diagnosis of this deadly disease. Determining aggressive cancer development before symptoms arise will lead to longer survival and a better quality of life for patients. Moreover, biomarkers like Hepsin offer the potential for future therapies that are more effective and produce fewer side effects."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO, says, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is our biggest drama series to date in India'

As the SanjayLeela Bhansali-created web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar made a huge contribution to the second quarter 2024 earnings of Netflix, the company highlighted the show that celebrates a true-blue Indian story

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Transformed a Graphics Card Company Into an AI Giant: 'One of the Most Remarkable Business Pivots in History'

Here's how Nvidia pivoted its business to explore an emerging technology a decade in advance.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Why Hearing a 'No' is the Best 'Yes' for an Entrepreneur

Throughout the years, I have discovered that rejection is an inevitable part of entrepreneurship, and learning to embrace it is crucial for achieving success.

By Rogers Healy