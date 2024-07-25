The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Devnagri Raises Pre-Series A Funding Led by Inflection Point Ventures

Gen-AI startup Devnagri has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Funds will be allocated to marketing, sales, technology scaling, R&D, infrastructure, and administrative expenses.

Founded in 2019 by Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, Devnagri specialises in personalising business communication to cater to non-English speakers, making it hyper-local and more accessible.

By leveraging advanced NLP and SLM models, Devnagri excels at contextualising and personalising content, seamlessly integrating their technology into both private and government infrastructures.

Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said, "In India, where more than 700 languages are spoken, translating is a challenging task from the perspective of accuracy, context, and cultural nuances. These issues impact communication, business expansion, and the user experience. Devnagri addresses these problems by leveraging AI-powered human translation. The platform ensures precise translations, context awareness, and localization, enabling seamless communication across diverse Indian languages."

Navaux Secures Investment from Karna D Shinde to Enhance ACTIVH Test for Early Cancer Detection

Karna D Shinde, an early-stage angel investor, has invested in Arkansas-based Navaux to develop ACTIVH, an innovative blood test aimed at enhancing early cancer detection and treatment monitoring.

The investment will help Navaux establish connections in the Indian healthcare industry as it prepares to introduce its solutions to the market.

Founded in 2019 by Don Fowler, Navaux is a life science company with a focus on early cancer diagnostics.

Navaux's ACTIVH test predicts cancer onset 3–4 years in advance and monitors treatment efficacy by tracking hepsin levels, helping patients adjust lifestyle and therapies for better outcomes.

Karna D Shinde said, "Early cancer detection significantly improves survival rates. Navaux's ACTIVH is a boon for patients and their families. Having witnessed the pain of cancer, I am proud that my investment supports a solution for the prevention and early diagnosis of this deadly disease. Determining aggressive cancer development before symptoms arise will lead to longer survival and a better quality of life for patients. Moreover, biomarkers like Hepsin offer the potential for future therapies that are more effective and produce fewer side effects."