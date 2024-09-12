You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dharaksha Ecosolutions Raises USD 2.95 Mn for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Dharaksha Ecosolutions, a biotech-driven material R&D startup, has raised INR 24.8 crore (around USD 2.95 million) in a seed funding round led by Avaana Capital.

This funding will help the company scale production, boost R&D efforts, and strengthen its position in the sustainable packaging market.

Arpit Dhupar, Co-founder and CEO of Dharaksha Ecosolutions, said, "At Dharaksha, our vision is to create a sustainable alternative to non-biodegradable materials, completing a circular ecosystem by returning nutrients to the soil through composting. While packaging solutions is our first offering, this funding will enable us to develop more innovative solutions in the near future."

Founded by Anand Bodh and Arpit Dhupar, Dharaksha is on a mission to replace petroleum-based products with sustainable alternatives. The company utilises agricultural waste to create mycelium-based packaging materials, which are biodegradable and eco-friendly. So far, Dharaksha has converted 7,000 tons of agricultural waste into packaging solutions.

In addition to packaging, Dharaksha is developing a mushroom-based alternative to MDF boards, commonly used in furniture and construction. Unlike traditional MDF, which uses formalin-based resins that emit carcinogenic fumes, Dharaksha's board uses a safer, mushroom-extracted resin. The company is also working on biodegradable, waterproof plastic film alternatives made from mushroom extracts.

Both the MDF board and plastic films are in the lab phase, with market validation and third-party testing planned. Dharaksha aims to launch these products by next October.

Personal Care Brand Leezu Secures Pre-Seed Funding

Leezu, a personal care brand, has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round, securing an undisclosed amount.

The funding will accelerate Leezu's expansion by scaling its product range, team, and distribution channels.

Co-founded by Bozzil Group's Hanna Stromgren Khan and Jesper Karlsson in 2023, alongside renowned sexuality educator Leeza Mangaldas, Leezu's was built on a shared vision of creating a pleasure-positive India.

Leezu's vision is to eliminate the stigma surrounding sexuality and pleasure, enhancing intimacy through joyful and innovative sexual wellness products, with a focus on local relevance and education.

The brand claims that its products, such as the Pyaari massager, Toofan stroker, and Love Jelly lubricant, have driven 5x growth in just 12 months.

"My vision is to make sexual wellness products as accessible and destigmatized as everyday items like toothbrushes," said Mangaldas.

Hanna Stromgren Khan expressed excitement for the future, stating, "This investment will enable us to bring millions of moments of joy to people's lives, delivering high-quality products that promote pleasure, inclusivity, and affordability."

Digital Therapeutics Startup Wundrsight Gains USD 400K Investment

Wundrsight, a digital therapeutics startup, has successfully secured USD 400K in its seed funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures with Social Alpha and several angel investors also participating.

This fresh capital will propel Wundrsight's mission to broaden its network of hospital and clinic partnerships across India and expedite the development of its pioneering VR-based mental health solutions.

Raunak Swarnkar, Co-founder and CEO of Wundrsight, said, "This funding will help us expand our reach and impact in India and APAC. We look forward to entering the US market next, where VR therapy has received CPT codes for reimbursement from insurance providers."

Founded by Raunak Swarnkar, Wundrsight harnesses virtual reality (VR) to revolutionise mental health therapy by digitising and standardising treatment using the immersive nature of virtual reality (VR).

Currently operating in three metro cities, Wundrsight claims to have already secured contracts with over 5 hospitals, with additional partnerships with private and government hospitals underway.

Backed by Meta, DLabs at the Indian School of Business, IIT Mandi Catalyst, and NASSCOM, Wundrsight currently offers over six VR therapy products. The startup has already treated more than 1,000 patients across various mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, OCD, anxiety, phobia, and autism.