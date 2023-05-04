E-Mobility Enterprise Software Platform Kazam Raises $3.6 Million

The funds will be used to extend offerings of the platform to its existing customers by investing in technology and product teams

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kazam, a device agnostic electric mobility software platform for Charge Point Operators, Fleet Operators and Electricity Grids, has raised $3.6 million in a round led by Avaana Climate Fund.

"Kazam is excited to have the support of Avaana Capital in our mission to digitize and democratize EV fuelling. The funds will be used to extend offerings of the platform to its existing customers by investing in technology and product teams. The funds will also allow us to maintain our market leadership position in the e-mobility software segment," Akshay Shekhar, co-founder and CEO, Kazam.

The company has been building their flagship EV fuelling platform and now aims to build a one- stop e-mobility software platform – digitizing the entire value chain from managing energy from grid to fuelling an EV to managing a fleet. Kazam's vision is to create an identity for its fuelling operators by offering a white-labelled suite of software that's designed to handle the end-to-end energy flow, from the grid to the vehicle and its consumption, according to an official statement by the company.

"As the EV revolution is unfolding across the world, we are thrilled to partner with Kazam in its mission to streamline electric mobility adoption through its sophisticated software stack. Kazam's hardware-agnostic capabilities position it well to capitalize on the growing demand for EVs in India as well as globally. We are confident that with Kazam's ability to drive data-led intelligence to grid, fuel and fleet operations, it will play a leading role in democratizing access to EV," said Swapna Gupta, partner at Avaana Climate Fund.

Kazam is a device agnostic e-mobility software platform that enables EV charging and swapping operators in India and beyond with its e-mobility enterprise software that helps operators control, manage and analyse their fueling assets.