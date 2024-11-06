Ranjan Pai's family office, Claypond Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation led the investment, with participation from Xponentia Capital, Finsight Ventures, Harbourfront Capital, and Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based Easy Home Finance, a leading startup in the home financing sector, has raised USD 35 million in a fresh funding round. The investment was led by Ranjan Pai's family office, Claypond Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's Asia Rising Fund.

Existing investors, including Xponentia Capital, Finsight Ventures, Harbourfront Capital, and Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund, also participated in the round.

With this new capital, Easy Home Finance has now raised over USD 100 million in equity and debt.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its assets under management (AUM) to USD 300 million in the next two years. Additionally, it aims to increase its operational presence to over 150 locations across India, responding to the growing demand for accessible home financing solutions.

Founded in 2017, Easy Home Finance specialises in home loan disbursement and related services, including home discovery, renovation, and moving assistance. It claims to have facilitated over INR 500 crore in loans through third-party lenders, helping approximately 5,000 families achieve homeownership.

"We cater to a segment that requires home loans between INR 10 lakh and INR 50 lakh, typically for first-time homebuyers in the peripheries of major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru," said Rohit Chokhani, Managing Director of Easy Home Finance.

The company sources about 25% of its applications digitally through online platforms and another 25% through government partnerships, targeting homebuyers in government housing schemes. The rest is sourced through real estate brokers and aggregators.

Shyam Powar, CIO of Claypond Capital, said, "Easy is enabling real-time credit appraisals, seamless digital property validations, and a smooth loan disbursal process, making home financing accessible for everyone. This change empowers underserved communities by simplifying access to home credit and enhancing the overall borrowing experience."