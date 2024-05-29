You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EcoRatings Secures USD 1 Mn Pre-Seed Funding

Cleantech startup EcoRatings has secured USD 1 million in pre-seed funding from a consortium of investors, including We Founder Circle, 888 VC, Vinners, Indigram Labs Foundation, and Google, in a mix of equity and grants.

Aditi Balbir, Co-Founder and CEO, EcoRatings, said, "Our Gen AI platform is the first-of-its-kind solution for organisations striving to meet their sustainability goals. With the new investment, we look forward to further work on our large language models specific to the sustainability domain."

Founded in 2023 by Balbir, Aqeel Ahmed, and Shruti Anand, EcoRatings leverages AI/ML and big data technologies to quantify the environmental impact of products and services.

The New York and Noida-based platform analyses vast data sets for precise answers by processing only contextually relevant data from internal and external sources, turning insights into concise, real-time chat replies.

The platform also empowers companies to achieve complex goals like net zero, decarbonization strategies, mapping scope 3 emissions, sustainability reporting, and compliance across frameworks and geographies.

Nanosafe Raises INR 3.13 Cr Seed Funding

Nanosafe, a global leader in niche material science technology, has raised over INR 3 crore maiden funding led by the IAN Group along with the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC).

The round saw significant contributions from prominent IAN investors, including Uday Chatterjee, Sandhya Vasudevan, Tejinderpal Singh Miglani, and Romesh Sobti.

This round will help the New Delhi-based startup expand its operations in new markets, drive growth, and strengthen its market positioning.

Anasuya Roy, CEO of Nanosafe, added, "Our vision is to become leaders in material science technology, and our antimicrobial technology is just the tip of the iceberg."

Launched in 2019 by Anasuya Roy, Nanosafe's B2B technologies focus on providing antimicrobial solutions to the polymer, textile, automobile, cosmetics, paints, and electronic industries.

Unlike existing solutions such as silver and drug-based antimicrobials, Nanosafe's formulations utilise active copper—a micronutrient that is exceptionally safe for food and water applications.

These formulations offer comprehensive, broad-spectrum activity against multiple strains of bacteria, viruses, algae, and fungi. This innovation addresses critical hygiene and safety needs in water contact, textile healthcare, and apparel applications.

"Nanosafe technology is helping solve water quality and water-borne microbes, which is a huge problem in India. The founders' passion and dedication to research are truly inspiring, and we believe Nanosafe will make a significant impact," said Tejinderpal Miglani, a lead investor in Nanosafe.

Astral Tanks, P4 Water Tanks, and Supreme Water Tanks are some of its clients. Water, textiles, automotive, construction, and foam are the five main market categories where the company hopes to establish its expertise.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of IAN Group, said, "We believe in their vision and are confident that their cutting-edge technology will set new standards in the material sciences sector. IAN is excited about the increasing demand for high-quality antimicrobial products and, with its investment, seeks to fuel the growth of the company."