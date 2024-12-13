Get All Access for $5/mo

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Joins Sexual Wellness Brand Peppy as Co-Founder and Investor Peppy products are available on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Hyugalife.

[L-R] Shyamal Gupta, Devansh Agarwal, Bhuvan Bam, & Rohit Raj

Peppy, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand focused on sexual wellness and pleasure, has made its official launch in India. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs Shyamal Gupta and Devansh Agarwal, the startup has partnered with digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam, who joins as both a co-founder and investor.

Initially self-funded, Peppy secured its first external funding in May 2024, raising USD 500,000 in a pre-seed round from angel investors, including Dr Ruchi Gupta, Bhuvan Bam, and Rohit Raj, founder and CEO of BBKV Productions. The company, valued at INR 50 crore, is now gearing up for a seed funding round of USD 1–2 million to expand its market reach and sales channels.

Peppy offers an array of sexual wellness products, including personal massagers, candles, and lubricants, designed for men and women. The brand is committed to normalising conversations about intimacy and making sexual wellness products as accessible and guilt-free as everyday essentials.

"For me, Peppy represents an opportunity to drive a much-needed change in how sexual pleasure is perceived in India," said Bhuvan Bam. "By collaborating with Peppy, I aim to help people overcome societal norms and empower individuals to embrace their journey toward intimacy with confidence and ease."

Peppy founders Shyamal Gupta and Devansh Agarwal said, ''Intimate wellness has often been brushed under the rug in India, but we cannot deny the fact that a fulfilling sex life is a crucial part of our overall happiness and well-being."

"We're here to break barriers and revolutionise how India thinks about pleasure. Our goal is to provide top-notch, body-safe, user-friendly products for everyone—across ages, genders, and budgets," founders added.

Rohit Raj, an investor, added, "Peppy's mission to create open conversations about sexual wellness resonates deeply with me. Together, we're building a healthier, more inclusive approach to intimacy in India."

Peppy products are available on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Hyugalife, making it easier for consumers to access high-quality sexual wellness solutions.
