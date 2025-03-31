Instead of streamlining operations, many businesses make costly mistakes by automating broken processes, adding complexity and creating inefficiencies. The key to success? Fix the process first — then automate strategically.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Automation is supposed to make businesses more efficient. Instead, for many companies, it does the opposite.

Businesses rush to automate tasks without fully understanding the impact. They invest in automation tools without addressing underlying inefficiencies. They replace human decision-making with software that isn't fully tested or optimized. Instead of making things easier, automation often adds complexity, slows down operations and creates expensive new problems—the exact opposite of what it's supposed to do.

Most companies don't fail at automation because the technology isn't good enough. They fail because they implement it incorrectly.

I've seen businesses roll out automation projects that look great on paper but break down in reality. Processes become more rigid, employees bypass automation just to get work done, and IT teams spend more time maintaining automation than they did handling the tasks manually.

The goal of automation isn't to replace work. The goal is to eliminate waste. And that's where most companies get it wrong.

Related: I Manage an Entirely Remote Team — These Are the 5 Strategies That Helped Us Reach Maximum Productivity

Why businesses struggle with automation

Many automation failures stem from one fundamental mistake: companies try to automate broken processes instead of fixing them first.

Here's what that looks like in practice: A business struggling with slow customer service response times installs an AI chatbot but doesn't fix the underlying bottlenecks in its support system. Now, instead of improving service, the chatbot frustrates customers who still need human help.

A company automates data entry across departments but doesn't standardize the data itself. Errors get copied and pasted at scale, creating bigger, harder-to-fix problems down the line. A logistics firm implements warehouse automation but without integrating it into its existing supply chain systems. The result? More inefficiencies, not fewer.

When companies treat automation as a shortcut rather than a strategic investment, they end up amplifying the very inefficiencies they were trying to eliminate.

The high cost of bad automation

Automation gone wrong isn't just frustrating — it's expensive.

A recent Bain & Company study found that 88% of business transformations, including automation initiatives, fail to meet their objectives. Similarly, Gartner reports that 85% of AI and automation projects fail to deliver expected value.

The consequences of failed automation efforts are massive. Poorly implemented automation leads to higher operating costs, lost productivity and customer dissatisfaction. Instead of saving money, companies often have to maintain, adjust, or even scrap their automation systems. According to Boston Consulting Group, only 30% of large-scale tech projects meet their goals, while 35% fail completely.

Despite these risks, companies keep making the same mistakes. They adopt automation because it's trendy or because competitors are doing it, without considering whether it actually solves their specific business problems.

Related: How to Change Your Bad Habits with Automation

How to get automation right

Automation works when it eliminates waste without creating new inefficiencies. That means businesses need to fix their processes first — then automate.

The companies that succeed with automation follow three key principles.

First, start with strategy, not technology. Before adopting any automation tool, companies need to define what problem they're solving. That means asking: What's actually slowing us down? Are we automating a task, or are we fixing a process? What does success look like, and how will we measure it?

The most successful automation projects start with clear business objectives, not just a desire to "use AI" or "add automation."

Second, fix the process first, then automate. Companies often try to automate an inefficient system instead of redesigning the system itself. That's like putting a turbocharger on a broken engine—it won't fix the underlying problems. Before automating anything, businesses should eliminate unnecessary steps, standardize data and test before scaling.

Third, make automation a tool for humans, not a replacement. The best automation works with people, not against them. When companies rush to replace employees with software, they often discover that the software lacks the flexibility, problem-solving ability and context that humans provide.

Successful companies design automation to handle repetitive, high-volume tasks while humans manage complex decision-making. They enhance workflows instead of dictating them. Employees should feel like automation is a tool, not a barrier. And automation should allow for human intervention when necessary, rather than forcing everything through rigid rules.

Automation should make business simpler, not more complicated

Companies don't just need more automation. They need smarter automation — automation that removes complexity rather than adding to it.

The goal isn't to automate as much as possible. It's to automate the right things. That's the difference between automation, which creates efficiency, and automation, which creates more work.

Too many businesses rush into automation projects with a "set it and forget it" mentality. But automation isn't a magic switch — it's a business decision that requires planning, testing and refinement.

Businesses that get automation right focus on simplicity, efficiency and alignment with real goals. Those that get it wrong? They end up automating waste, scaling inefficiencies and creating bigger problems than they started with.

The companies that take the time to automate properly will see the benefits — lower costs, faster processes and greater scalability. Those that don't will find themselves fixing the same problems they had before — only now, at scale.

The question isn't whether to automate. The question is whether you're automating the right way.