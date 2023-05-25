With uFaber striving to broaden its reach and offerings, the funding will advance its expansion ambitions, including increased system capacity, improved technology, and a larger team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online learning platform, uFaber raised INR 25 crore in a Series A funding round led by Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners and Gray Matters Capital. With uFaber striving to broaden its reach and offerings, the funding will advance its expansion ambitions, including increased system capacity, improved technology, and a larger team.

"The funds from the investment will be used to drive growth and enhance the training experience at uFaber. The company's mission has always been to make personalized training accessible and scalable, which allows women to balance career and family life. By investing in the product and the team, uFaber aims to continue advancing this mission and positively impact the lives of their students. uFaber is working towards a more ambitious and innovative model that will continue to transform online learning in India," said Rohit Jain, co-founder of uFaber.

With uFaber striving to broaden its reach and offerings, the funding will advance its expansion ambitions, including increased system capacity, improved technology, and a larger team. The online education frontrunners have concrete goals to enroll over 1 lakh students with more than 5000 trainers onboarded by 2024, claimed by the company in a statement.

"UFaber is a uniquely positioned edtech company with a niche in online English test preparation and English-speaking Courses, along with a strong proposition of one-to-one training by a significant number of onboarded trainers. We are excited to be part of UFaber's multifold growth story," said CA Manish Ladage, Founder of Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners.

Founded in 2015 by Rohit and Anirudh, uFaber aims to democratize education in India that offers specialized training programs to a diverse group of individuals.