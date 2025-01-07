EMO Energy Secures USD 6.2 Mn Series A Funding Led by Subhkam Ventures

The funding will help EMO Energy scale EV solutions to 100,000 vehicles, deploy 1 GWh energy storage, enhance R&D for battery software, and expand its team to meet operational demands.

EMO Energy, an innovative energy-tech startup, has successfully raised USD 6.2 million in its Series A funding round, led by Subhkam Ventures, with continued support from existing investor Transition VC.

The capital infusion will accelerate the company's efforts to scale its energy solutions for two- and three-wheelers to over 100,000 vehicles within the next two years, while advancing the deployment of 1 GWh of energy storage.

The funds will also bolster EMO's R&D capabilities, particularly for its proprietary battery health extension software, and facilitate team expansion to meet growing operational demands.

Founded in 2022 by industry veterans Sheetanshu Tyagi and Rahul Patel, EMO Energy is at the forefront of urban energy innovation. The company's proprietary Cell Agnostic Tech stack, ZEN, features cutting-edge advancements such as ultra-fast 20-minute charging and battery lifespans exceeding five years.

EMO's patented solutions integrate an AI Battery Management System, Active Thermal Management, and machine-learning algorithms to cater to electric mobility and energy storage markets. These technologies open up significant opportunities across sectors, including electric two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and industrial green energy storage systems.

"Over the last 12 months, EMO has forged high-volume partnerships with major OEMs. With this funding, we are scaling from 2 to 2,000 kWh and creating a comprehensive urban energy ecosystem," said Sheetanshu Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO of EMO Energy. He highlighted plans to deploy EMO-enabled delivery vehicles, fast chargers, and energy storage systems, all integrated through proprietary Energy Management Software. "This funding accelerates our mission to reshape urban India and drive sustainable clean energy solutions," he added.

EMO Energy claims to have already deployed more than 2,000 battery packs in the mobility sector and is piloting production-ready Energy Storage Systems (ESS) designed for industrial and commercial applications. These include peak shaving, backup power, and replacing diesel generators. Notable clients such as Kinetic Green, BigBasket, Domino's, and Blinkit underscore the startup's growing market traction.

By addressing critical challenges in battery efficiency, safety, and performance, EMO Energy is poised to play a transformative role in India's journey toward mass EV adoption and sustainable urban energy solutions.