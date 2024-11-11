The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million

Equal, a data-sharing platform founded in 2022 by Keshav Reddy and Rajeev Ranjan, has raised USD 10 million in its Series-A funding round. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million.

According to Reddy, the funds will be used to scale operations, forge strategic partnerships, and develop an integrated, secure, and transparent digital framework to enhance India's data-sharing ecosystem.

"Equal is at the forefront of revolutionizing identity verification and financial data sharing in India. With its strategic investment in OneMoney AA, Equal is leveraging India's unique digital public infrastructure to build a secure and scalable platform that addresses the urgent need for frictionless and consent-driven data sharing in today's digital landscape. We believe in Keshav's vision to drive financial inclusion through innovative technology, and are excited to support Equal's growth as it continues to lead this transformation," said Apoorve Goyal, Managing Director, India Investments, Prosus.

The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including Blume, DST Global, Tomales Bay Capital, Valiant Capital, Binny Bansal, Karan Adani, Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl, Nikhil Kamath, and Parth Jindal.

"Our vision is to serve Indians for all their needs. Our journey is rooted in the idea that secure, consent-driven data sharing can unlock new opportunities for all Indians. With this fundraise, and our partnership with OneMoney, we are committed to creating an ecosystem where every Indian and business can confidently take control of their data, fostering a more equitable and empowered digital future for India," Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal.