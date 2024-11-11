Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Equal Raises USD 10 Mn Series A Funding Led by Prosus Ventures The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rajeev Ranjan and Keshav Reddy, Equal Co-Founders

Equal, a data-sharing platform founded in 2022 by Keshav Reddy and Rajeev Ranjan, has raised USD 10 million in its Series-A funding round. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million.

According to Reddy, the funds will be used to scale operations, forge strategic partnerships, and develop an integrated, secure, and transparent digital framework to enhance India's data-sharing ecosystem.

"Equal is at the forefront of revolutionizing identity verification and financial data sharing in India. With its strategic investment in OneMoney AA, Equal is leveraging India's unique digital public infrastructure to build a secure and scalable platform that addresses the urgent need for frictionless and consent-driven data sharing in today's digital landscape. We believe in Keshav's vision to drive financial inclusion through innovative technology, and are excited to support Equal's growth as it continues to lead this transformation," said Apoorve Goyal, Managing Director, India Investments, Prosus.

The funding round also saw participation from notable investors, including Blume, DST Global, Tomales Bay Capital, Valiant Capital, Binny Bansal, Karan Adani, Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl, Nikhil Kamath, and Parth Jindal.

"Our vision is to serve Indians for all their needs. Our journey is rooted in the idea that secure, consent-driven data sharing can unlock new opportunities for all Indians. With this fundraise, and our partnership with OneMoney, we are committed to creating an ecosystem where every Indian and business can confidently take control of their data, fostering a more equitable and empowered digital future for India," Keshav Reddy, Founder, Equal.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James