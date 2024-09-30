Get All Access for $5/mo

Eraaya's New Board Suspends Robin Raina as Chairman of Ebix Amid Financial Investigation Raina, an industrial engineering graduate from Thapar University, has been with Ebix since 1997, serving as CEO since 1999 and Chairman since 2002, playing key leadership roles in the company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Robin Raina

Robin Raina, the longtime chairman of Ebix Inc. and its global subsidiaries, has been suspended by the new board of directors formed by Eraaya Lifespaces, following its acquisition of Ebix in August 2024.

Eraaya, a New Delhi-based firm known for its Tobu brand of children's cycles, acquired Ebix for USD 151 million after a successful bidding process.

The company has now informed stock exchanges of the leadership change and initiated an investigation into alleged financial irregularities under Raina's tenure.

In addition to his suspension from Ebix, Raina has also been removed from his position as chairman and director of Eraaya Lifespaces, which recently expanded its operations into hospitality, digital marketing, and trading in securities.

Eraaya has further directed Raina and several senior executives to refrain from any communication with Ebix employees.

Karan Bagga has been appointed as CEO of Ebix, overseeing all global subsidiaries. The Eraaya board has also recommended Amit Dhuria as Treasurer, while Himanshu Mody and Thomas Mathew have been added to the board of directors.

Eraaya Lifespaces, promoted by Sukriti Garg and Seema Garg, holds a 36.18% stake in the company, with Vikas Garg serving as Vice Chairman and Executive Director.

Founded in Georgia, US, Ebix Inc. is a leading provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services, primarily serving the insurance, financial, and healthcare sectors. Its Indian subsidiary, EbixCash, operates in money remittance, foreign exchange, and travel services.

Notably, in April 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concluded its investigation into Ebix without recommending enforcement action against the company.

Raina, an industrial engineering graduate from Thapar University, has been with Ebix since 1997, serving as CEO since 1999 and Chairman since 2002, playing key leadership roles in the company.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

IIMA Ventures Launches Growth Accelerator 2.0 to Support 15 Indian SMEs

Growth Accelerator 2.0 specifically targets SMEs, family businesses, and growth-stage startups that face challenges in scaling due to limited access to resources, mentorship, and networks.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

BharatPe Resolves Dispute with Former Co-Founder Ashneer Grover

BharatPe's settlement with Ashneer Grover ends their association, transferring his shares to a company trust and family trust while resolving all legal disputes, concluding their two-year conflict.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Swadha Mishra
News and Trends

LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

McCafé Aims to Open 50 New Stores Every Year Until 2027; Plans to Invest INR 1400 Crore

Akshay noted that coffee now accounts for 12 per cent of McDonald's overall sales. He predicts this figure will rise to 18 per cent over the next few years.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Fintech Firm BASIC Home Loan Bags USD 10.6 Mn to Drive Innovation in Underserved Housing Market

Mortgage distribution platform plans to use the fresh funding to broaden market reach, develop its lending portfolio, and strengthen technological expertise.

By Entrepreneur Staff