Erekrut HR Automation Solution Raises $433,330 In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Erekrut, an online recruitment solution, has raised $433330 in pre-Seed funding from Delhi based angel investor including fresh investment from promoters. The fund raised will be split and utilized for product development, company expansion and intellectual capital, etc.

Company handout

"We are inclined to serve and provide solutions for recruitment across the sector across the corporate and placement diaspora. In doing so, we shall have the largest repository of documents like question banks, job descriptions, connect with various channels for wider reach and things required to hiring a candidate in shortest possible time. In this journey, we aspire to be a Unicorn, but we are more focused on making it sustainable business in next 1 to 2 years down the line," said Ravinder Goyal, co-founder, Erekrut.

Founded by Ravinder Goyal and Ajay Goyal, Erekrut is an automating recruitment pre-hiring assessment job platform that will aid a wide range of industries in saving time and money on application management and candidate shortlisting in addition to ensuring a perfect fit for their hiring process through the pre assessment process for each candidate. Although the company was incorporated in Aug 2021, the Pilot has been running since July 2020.

"As we are online portal and with advent of latest technology used in newer version of Erekrut website, the user interface is designed to accommodate all. We are already shortlisted in an accelerator programs in US. We have already on boarded teams with more than 20 year of relevant industry experiences like sales, brand development and corporate relations. Once the newer version is launched, we shall pick the right communication channels across. We already have 5 to 7 per cent traffic coming from outside India," said Ajay Goyal, co-founder of Erekrut.