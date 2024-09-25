Get All Access for $5/mo

Euler Launches India's First ADAS-Equipped LCVs For Inter-city and Intra-city Usage The Long Range 200 is the first vehicle in India in this segment which has been designed for intercity use which could go up to the range of 200 km.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors

Euler Motors on Wednesday launched two much anticipated models of Storm electric cargo designed for both intercity and intracity usage with range of 170 kms and 200 kms respectively.

The StormEV Long Range 200 and the StormEV T1250 come with a 1250 Kg payload capacity, marking the startups' foray into the four-wheeler Light Commercial Vehicle segment.

Priced at INR 12.99 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh, these vehicles are equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for the first time in the LCV segment in India, along with other segment-first features.

The Long Range 200 is the first vehicle in India in this segment which has been designed for intercity use which could go up to the range of 200 km. These vehicles come with CCS fast charging that offers a 100 km range in 15 minutes of charging.

"We are excited to enter the E4W LCV segment with EV models that will maximise customer earnings every day, and also allow them to extend their operations into the intercity segment," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

With ADAS in the small commercial vehicle, the company has also come up with Night Vision Assist (NVA), and front and reverse camera collision alert capabilities. This alert provides safety by alerting to potential obstacles and traffic light alerts.

The T1250 has a range of 140 km with a body length of 8.2 feet, and a capacity of 220 and 260 Cft. The DC001 fast-charging protocol that can offer a 100 km range in 30 minutes of charging.

The vehicle comes with two variants to carry dense and regular loads. The armoured variant, for dense loads like cylinders is designed with 4 mm armoured skateboard chassis.
