Eyestem Announces US Operations With Ravi Achar And Stradling Advisors

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Eyestem, a Bengaluru-based cell therapy company, with a focus on Ophthalmology, has appointed Ravi Achar as head- North America strategy and also engaged Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth as its US law firm.

"As we get closer to getting human data for Eyecyte-RPE, our lead product, we have been laying the groundwork for Eyestem's global expansion through partnerships and strategic alliances. Mr Achar has a distinguished track record executing global alliances and we are delighted to have him on board as an experienced industry veteran. The appointment of Stradling, a top law firm in the US biotech ecosystem, demonstrates our belief in the ability of our science to deliver superior patient outcomes at a global level," said Dr Jogin Desai, founder and chief executive officer.

Ravi Achar has significant experience in the US startup ecosystem having successfully established fund raising and partnership strategies for several biotech companies. Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, founded in 1975, is one of the top business law firms in the US based in Newport Beach, California. The firm provides a wide array of services with a stellar track record of seed, venture capital financing, M&A and IPOs in the healthcare and biotech space, according to an official statement by the company.

"I am excited to join the Eyestem team and look forward to assisting in crafting a global strategy for the firm. Cell therapy has the ability to provide treatments for many currently incurable diseases in the coming years and I am privileged to be working with Eyestem to deliver on that promise," said Ravi Achar, head - North America strategy, Eyestem

Headquartered in Bangalore, India and Delaware, USA, Eyestem was founded by an experienced leadership team consisting of experts in regenerative medicine, ophthalmology and clinical research.
