KVS Manian has officially taken over as the Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank, succeeding Shyam Srinivasan, who stepped down after an impressive 14-year tenure.

Manian, a seasoned banking professional, brings over 25 years of experience from Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he played a key role in the bank's transformation from an NBFC to a leading private sector bank.

At Kotak, Manian was instrumental in leading the corporate, institutional, and investment banking, along with wealth management divisions, driving them to success.

Manian holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.

As he steps into his new role at Federal Bank, Manian takes the helm of a robust institution with 1,508 banking outlets and 2,013 ATMs across India, a business mix of INR 4.62 lakh crore, and international representation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and GIFT City. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Federal Bank, as it aims to continue its growth trajectory under his leadership.