Federal Bank Welcomes KVS Manian as New MD and CEO Manian, a seasoned banking professional, brings over 25 years of experience from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

KVS Manian, MD and CEO of Federal Bank

KVS Manian has officially taken over as the Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank, succeeding Shyam Srinivasan, who stepped down after an impressive 14-year tenure.

Manian, a seasoned banking professional, brings over 25 years of experience from Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he played a key role in the bank's transformation from an NBFC to a leading private sector bank.

At Kotak, Manian was instrumental in leading the corporate, institutional, and investment banking, along with wealth management divisions, driving them to success.

Manian holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.

As he steps into his new role at Federal Bank, Manian takes the helm of a robust institution with 1,508 banking outlets and 2,013 ATMs across India, a business mix of INR 4.62 lakh crore, and international representation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and GIFT City. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Federal Bank, as it aims to continue its growth trajectory under his leadership.
