Get All Access for $5/mo

First Coffee Raises USD 1.2 Mn Funding Led by Beenext To Expand Its Specialty Coffee Chain With the raised funds, the specialty coffee brand aims to expand into key urban areas across New Delhi, NCR, and Tier-I cities in north India, focusing on hiring, marketing, and increasing store presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shiv Dhawan, Co-founder of First Coffee

First Coffee, a grab-and-go specialty coffee brand, has secured USD 1.2 million in a funding round led by Beenext, a South Asia and India-focused venture fund.

Other prominent investors in the round included Aman Arora (cofounder, board-Keventers), Agastya Dalmia (director, Keventers), Ritesh Malik (founder, Innov8), Sahil Malik (founder, Da Milano), and Ashish Gupta (Helion Venture Partners).

Founded in 2024 by Sohrab Sitaram and Shiv Dhawan, First Coffee aims to redefine India's coffee culture by introducing true specialty coffee. The brand sources its beans from the Harley Coffee Estate in Chikmagalur.

"We are the first brand to bring true specialty coffee, scoring 91% on the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) scale, to the Indian market. At First Coffee, we're not just serving coffee; we're crafting a unique, premium experience while still catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of our customers," said Co-founder Shiv Dhawan.

The funds will be used to fuel First Coffee's expansion strategy, which includes launching 35 new stores by the second quarter of the next fiscal year.

The brand is focusing on small-format quick-service outlets (QSRs) in high-traffic locations such as malls, corporate parks, and metro stations across key urban centers in Delhi-NCR and Tier-I cities in North India.

The investment will also support marketing and hiring initiatives as the company scales.

Commenting on the investment, Anirudh Garg, partner at Beenext, said, "First Coffee is uniquely placed where they are not just selling a product but rather a coffee experience, blending tech, sustainability, and coffee."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

AI Marketing Secrets: 3 Game-Changing GPT-4 Use Cases to Make Money with AI

Learn how to harness AI to generate leads and increase sales, even with limited resources and a small social media following.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Meta Is Putting AI Images on Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds, With Personalized Pictures

Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

By Sherin Shibu
By Amanda Breen
Business News

'AquaFence' Goes Viral as It Protects Tampa General Hospital From Hurricane Helene Flooding

AquaFence was founded in 1999 and has offices in Norway and New Jersey.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Hologram Boxes Are Gaining Ground at Hospitals, Bars, and an Amazon AI Hub

A full-sized hologram box starts at $29,000.

By Sherin Shibu