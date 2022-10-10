Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flickstree, a content and marketing technology startup, has secured $5 million in a pre-series B round of funding led by Venture Catalysts Group. Flickstree creates AI-based editorial video content for video commerce.

Flickstree

The company plans to utilize the funds for global expansion, along with strengthening its product and technology, said a statement.

Flickstree uses AI voiceover, AI script, and auto-generates branded video content. These videos are distributed through its own apps and websites such as PlusYou Club and a network of more than 150 publisher partners. Flickstree currently has an active client base in India, Middle East, South-East Asia, UK, Australia and USA.

With a team that specializes in the fields of branding, sales & distribution, digital marketing, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, the company caters to over 200 brands worldwide, driving transactions over $50 million annually and boasts an active user base of 25 million on its platform, added the statement.

"Flickstree uses the power of Artificial Intelligence to create the most compelling branded video content at scale, at no-cost for brands. Moreover, they use their data engine to promote these videos that keeps churning transactions on an auto-pilot mode. In sum, Brands get videos at no cost and consumers love watching these videos and buy their products and services. This makes it a win-win platform for all brands globally," said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

"Consumers love watching video content before making transactions. That's why content-led commerce is the future of e-commerce. Flickstree's AI creates great content that consumers love to watch and transact, making this a cutting-edge platform to partner with, for all e-commerce brands worldwide," said Saurabh Singh, CEO, Flickstree.

The company is also backed by Samsung Ventures, Orbit Startups (SOSV), LionRock Capital, FULD & Co., Lets Venture, AB Claymore, and Angelbay, amongst others.