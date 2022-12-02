Flipkart X Polygon: A Strategic Partnership To Build The Indian Web3 Landscape

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polygon, a blockchain platform, on Friday announced its strategic partnership with the e-commerce giant Flipkart to develop the foundation of Blockchain-Ecommerce Centre of Excellence.

Entrepreneur India

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart said "Innovation is one of the main pillars for Flipkart and we have consistently worked towards technology solutions to scale new frontiers and introduce new products and services. We are delighted to partner with Polygon, a company that is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, nationally and internationally."

The year has been fruitful for the Walmart-owned company as, in October 2022, it announced partnering with eDAO, a media and entertainment decentralized autonomous organization, to bring its customers a Virtual Shopping Experience called Flipverse. Brands including the likes of Puma, Noise, VIP, Nivea, and Himalaya have set up their experience theatres on the platform. eDAO was incubated under Polygon itself.

Additionally, it launched FireDrops, a user-friendly NFT platform for users to discover and experience the web3 element.

The race to get a first movers advantage in e-commerce has pitted Amazon and Flipkart against each other. For the festive season of 2022, Amazon came up with a physical IP #AmazonMetaWorld to provide a gamified experience to its users across five cities.

Earlier this week, Phantom, a Solana focused wallet, announced its move to develop a Polygon wallet. In October, the company announced the Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet, a zero knowledge rollup.

"Polygon is the go-to blockchain for the world's biggest companies entering Web3. Our mission is to bring the next billion users to Web3, so we are excited to partner with Flipkart to create the Blockchain-eCommerce Centre of Excellence," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon on the partnership move.