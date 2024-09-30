With this acquisition, Pluckk aims to enhance the nutritional value of its offerings, making it easier for customers to address their on-the-go nutrition needs.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pluckk, a digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, has announced its acquisition of nutrition brand Upnourish in a deal valued at USD 1.4 million.

"India's share in the global nutrition category is poised to grow by 6X from 2% to 12% by 2029. We are thrilled to join hands with Pluckk in this exciting new chapter. Pluckk's commitment to delivering clean, fresh, high-quality produce, combined with Upnourish's innovative and convenient nutritional products, positions us to make people leaner, fitter, and bolder," added Kuonal Lakhapati, Business Head and Co-founder, Upnourish.

With this acquisition, Pluckk aims to enhance the nutritional value of its offerings, making it easier for customers to address their on-the-go nutrition needs.

Founded in 2021 by Aayushi and Kuonal Lakhapati, Upnourish has revolutionised the nutrition industry with its range of meal replacement products, including smoothies, soups, and bars, along with personalised nutrition plans.

The brand addresses various health concerns such as weight management, PCOD, diabetes, and high cholesterol, making it a go-to choice for health-conscious consumers. Its products are available pan-India on major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Freshpik, appealing primarily to urban consumers aged 28-55 from Tier I and II cities.

Aayushi Lakhapati, Chief Nutritionist and Co-founder of Upnourish, said, "With our current hectic lifestyles, the vast majority of people do not prioritise nutrition. We are solving this nutrition problem through easy-to-use and tasty meal replacement smoothies, soups, and bars in several exciting flavors that are convenient and accessible to all." This partnership will enhance Upnourish's offerings, enabling the brand to cater to a broader audience with a focus on holistic health.

Pluckk, founded in 2021 by Pratik Gupta, has redefined the 'farm-to-table' concept, offering over 300 fresh fruits, vegetables, meal kits, and juices directly to consumers. By bypassing intermediaries, Pluckk ensures the freshest produce through innovative methods like ozone washing and traceability.

Pratik Gupta stated, "We are taking our commitment of providing the best quality fresh food to Pluckk's customers to the next level by adding a nutrition dimension."

Serving major urban centers such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, Pluckk is poised to transform the health and wellness landscape in India, delivering over 2 million products each month to 500,000 households, fostering a direct connection between farmers and consumers.