With an aim to revolutionize the bus travel experience with state-of-the-art electric buses, FreshBus will offer a futuristic alternative for convenient, affordable, and environment-friendly inter-city bus travel in India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FreshBus, a Bengaluru-based EV bus startup has secured INR 26 crore in Seed funding from ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) for the launch of premium inter-city electric bus services across India. The smart bus platform will run on a full-stack business model to deliver a wide range of innovative services including noise-free air-conditioned cabin, comfortable seating, uniformed and friendly crew, IOT-enabled real-time air-quality and temperature monitoring, security CCTVs, personal charging docks, Wi-Fi, real-time tracking, alcohol checks and more, according to an official statement.

"We will offer a more environment friendly and affordable alternative to existing inter-city public transport which is currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. A single FreshBus will save over 90,000 liters of diesel and reduce close to 200 tonnes of Co2 emissions in a span of one year. That is equivalent to the effect of almost 10,000 trees on the environment," said Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, founder and CEO, FreshBus.

With an aim to revolutionize the bus travel experience with state-of-the-art electric buses, FreshBus will offer a futuristic alternative for convenient, affordable, and environment-friendly inter-city bus travel in India. FreshBus will commence its services simultaneously from Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the launch of 24 electric buses and is expected to announce its first operational routes in March 2023. The EV bus startup plans to scale up its operations to over 1000 buses pan-India in the next 2-3 years, claimed by the company in the statement.

"There are nearly 100,000 inter-city buses operating in the country, the majority of which are diesel based and are a major source of urban air pollution. We are proud to be backing Sudhakar once more with a joint vision of a future where all inter-city buses in India will run on clean fuel. FreshBus buses will be able to cover up to 375 km on a single charge with zero emissions, enabling greener, affordable andsafer rides," said Aloke Bajpai (co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo), and Rajnish Kumar (co-founder and Group CPTO, ixigo), in a joint statement.

Founded by Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, FreshBus is a modern inter-city EV bus service focused on providing affordable, clean, safe and environment-friendly long distance transportation across India.