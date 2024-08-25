Get All Access for $5/mo

From a Simple Idea To Global Healthcare Expansion Vedula said his vision for MicroGrid is to become the most preferred conversational AI platform. They are strategically expanding offices into key markets like Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to solidify its position as a global leader in Conversational AI

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rama Narayana Vedula, Co-Founder & CEO, Microgrid Inc

It all started with one simple thought; making a positive impact on society and helping others. This inspiration drove Rama Narayana Vedula to build MicroGrid, an advanced Conversational AI Platform (CAIP). Before realizing his true calling lay in entrepreneurship, he built management systems for over 110 organizations across various geographies and worked on other projects. However, this one thought led him to start MicroGrid along with Ananth Raj and Syam Srinivas in 2019. The platform offers human-like conversations through chat and voice virtual agents with the mission to use conversational AI to transform healthcare and help people live healthier, happier lives.

However, the journey to becoming a distinguishable conversational AI platform was not without its challenges. From cash flow crises to acquiring new clients in a nascent market and surviving economic downturns, MicroGrid dealt with all. The company has made 3x year-on-year growth in revenue (USD 1.65 M), which signifies robust market acceptance and the effectiveness of the business model. "Steadily moving closer to MicroGrid's vision of redefining conversations across the globe," said Vedula.

While discussing how MicroGrid Intelligent Connect (MIC) technology enhances patient care, Vedula said MIC uses multiple foundational AI technologies and frontend software that enables healthcare professionals to provide patients with personalized care, support, and phenomenal customer experiences. It also equips patients with the tools and information at their fingertips to manage their health.

"To complement MIC, a full-fledged front-end Digital Health suite has been built entirely on Salesforce, allowing MIC to plug in and unleash its full CCAI potential," he added.

HANDLE COMPLEX CONVERSATION

Moreover, the platform is fully transactional and voice-capable, empowered to handle complex conversation scenarios involving multiple queries and commands within a single conversation. This allows MIC to handle elaborate tasks like appointment scheduling, consent capturing, and adherence & service feedback without the need for contact centre agents.

"Since its inception, MIC has been instrumental in revolutionizing patient engagement through its omnichannel implementations for Big Pharma (now successfully expanding to BFSI), covering aspects from disease awareness, appointment scheduling, consent capturing to adherence and service feedback," said Vedula.

He further said MIC is fully integrated with a medical dictionary, enabling it to identify and notify adverse events to the client's pharmacovigilance team for further handling.

EXPANSION PLANS INTO LATAM AND MENA

Vedula said his vision for MicroGrid is to become the most preferred conversational AI platform. They are strategically expanding offices into key markets like Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to solidify its position as a global leader in Conversational AI. "To achieve this goal, we will continue to build and mature our CAIP, develop groundbreaking products, and secure partnerships with influential key accounts and principal AI giants," Vedula explained.

ADVICE FOR ASPIRING ENTREPRENEURS

Vedula advises to have faith in the vision, be bold in decision-making, and persevere through challenges. "The entrepreneurial journey is fraught with obstacles and uncertainties, but unwavering belief in your mission can guide you through tough times," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Does a Better Job Than His Rivals at Explaining AI — And It's Helping Meta Outperform Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft

Meta has been using AI for content recommendations, keeping users' attention for longer periods of time.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Business Owners are Batting 1,000 With This All-in-One Management Hub

Tools for time tracking, scheduling, communication, and more all in one place.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Apple's Biggest iPhone Launch Since 2020 Could Be Coming Soon — Here's When the iPhone 16 Will Reportedly Drop

The new iPhones will have Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Data & Recovery

Now's Your Chance to Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $120

Enjoy lifetime cloud storage with Koofr—1TB of space, advanced file management, and no tracking, all for an extra $40 off using code KOOFR.

By StackCommerce
Business News

The DOJ Sued an AI Software Company It Says Artificially Inflated Rents for Millions of Americans

The lawsuit comes after a two-year investigation that included an unannounced FBI raid.

By Sherin Shibu