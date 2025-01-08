While reckless driving and poor road conditions are commonly blamed, bizarre factors like falling coconuts and stray animals also contribute significantly. While reckless driving and poor road conditions are commonly blamed, bizarre factors like falling coconuts and stray animals also contribute significantly.

India's roads are a melting pot of chaos, where unpredictable elements often lead to unexpected accidents. While reckless driving and poor road conditions are commonly blamed, bizarre factors like falling coconuts and stray animals also contribute significantly. These peculiar hazards not only disrupt traffic flow but also pose serious safety risks.

So, if you are a new driver and planning to purchase a vehicle, you must learn about the major causes of road accidents, ensuring you stay informed and aware always.

What are Some of the Major Causes of Road Accidents?

Whether you are an experienced driver or a new one, you can never be too sure of your safety when it comes to assessing road accidents. So go through the following points to learn about some of the major yet unexpected causes of road accidents:

Coconuts

While road safety has continued to be a significant problem in India, one of the most unexpected causes of accidents has come up to be coconuts. A road accident index called ACKO Accidents Index sheds light on this alarming yet peculiar cause, where the falling of coconuts on vehicles or drivers has contributed to more road accidents than drunk driving.

Drunk Driving

While a car insurance plan can safeguard you financially in case of road accidents, there are no excuses justified enough for drunk driving. It is a matter of extreme risk which can never be worth it. Such cases increase the chances of damage to not only your but the third-party's liability as well. Thus, it is always better to take a cab or make your trusted companion drive whenever you are in a drunken condition.

Stray Animals

Stray animals like dogs, cows, buffaloes etc. are also responsible for causing severe road accidents. It is essentially true in the case of animals having canines or pointed teeth as well. Thus, it is crucial for every citizen to contribute to resolving the animal-human conflicts and take accountability in ensuring the safety of both on the roads.

Failure of Mechanical Features

Mechanical failures like worn-out tyres, poor brakes, and tyre bursts can lead to loss of control of driving, causing road accidents. Thus, even though you have a bike insurance policy to ensure you are financially protected, it is your responsibility to conduct thorough maintenance of your vehicle at regular intervals. Hence, regularly checking the crucial components and other features of your bike can help you prevent any road issues.

Speeding

While it seems quite tempting to push the accelerator while driving or whenever you are running late, it is one of the most dangerous things to do ever. Speeding the car more than the allowed limit leads to reckless driving and increases the chances of road accidents. Thus, it is better to take your time and always maintain the speed limit while driving.

Poor Road Conditions

Poor road conditions like potholes, and inadequate road signs are among the infrastructural failures, which are out of the control of the general public. Even though as aware citizens you can raise questions to the necessary authorities, it is your responsibility to drive accordingly, ensuring you do not come across any accidents due to such reasons.

Tailgating

It is so wise of drivers to maintain a certain distance from the cars going ahead of them. It allows you to take your time in reacting to sudden turns, reducing the chances of collision. Failing to abide by this simple rule can lead to severe road accidents, causing damage to both your and a third-party vehicle.

Extreme Weather Conditions

Weather conditions are some of the most unpredictable causes of road accidents. Problematic or poor weather conditions like dense fog, strong winds and excessive rain can impact the driving scenarios. Thus, it is crucial to drive slower than the usual speed limit, ensuring you stay safe even on wet roads or when the road is not entirely visible.

Distracted Driving

As drivers, what you can never afford to experience is distracted driving. Whether it is due to an important call, replying to a message or just scrolling through your phone, getting distracted while travelling is one of the major causes of frequent road accidents. Thus, it is always wise to stop the car whenever you wish to engage in any activity while driving.

The Bottom Line

To wrap it up, no precautions can ever be too much when it comes to ensuring your safety while driving. Therefore, regardless of how many years you have been driving, you must be aware of the areas prone to accidents in your locations and the potential causes of road accidents. Therefore, with better care and an informed approach, it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to avoid road issues as much as possible.