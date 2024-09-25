Get All Access for $5/mo

From Compliance to Community: India's Key Role in Shaping the Global Crypto Market India has emerged as a global leader in the crypto space, with its involvement in international operations surging in recent years, fueled by a large user base, a deep talent pool, and the growing digitalisation

By Vishal Sacheendran

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

A few years ago, crypto was a volatile asset class in India, and concerns about regulation meant low adoption and certain wariness. That seems to have changed. Crypto is fast becoming a success story in India, backed by a solid user base of almost 20 million. The contours of a regulatory framework anticipated to be put in place by regulators such as SEBI offer hope that the sector will grow.

In the crypto-verse, positive regulations are crucial for success and scale. Adherence to norms can make it a reliable asset class and help establish a secure and transparent trading environment. In India, crypto regulation is a work in progress, presenting both opportunities and avenues for growth for crypto platforms.

Putting regulatory compliance at the core establishes trust in the sector and results in a transparent ecosystem. India's substantial user base, its increasing use of digital assets across platforms, and a burgeoning interest and talent pool in blockchain technology all point to its potential to emerge as a pivotal player in the global crypto space, leading and innovating. We need to delve deeper to grasp how India can become the guiding star for crypto growth and what steps crypto platforms companies can take.

Focus on education and access to information

For a better user experience, companies should interact with communities at the local level and look to adapt services on a regional basis and not look at a one-size-fits-all approach. Meanwhile, launching a targeted campaign to make crypto and blockchain tech more understandable to regular folks is important. Targeted support and freely available information will help companies spread geographically with a deeper adoption of digital assets, which also helps to emerge an active and knowledgeable crypto community.

Collaboration for secure trading

Online fraud is a major concern in emerging markets, especially in India. This means that platforms need to collaborate with regulators and enforcement organisations. Working with local law enforcement agencies to combat fraud and bust scams help companies meet compliance requirements, and simultaneously gain the trust of users.

Local talent pools

The India crypto journey is driven by the presence of a large talent pool that is deeply invested in crypto and understands the fundamentals of blockchain tech and its use cases. The talent pool plays a part in innovation and improving operational efficiency.

India has emerged as a global leader in the crypto space, with its involvement in international operations surging in recent years, fueled by a large user base, a deep talent pool, and the growing digitalisation. The strategies adopted by India, its regulators, and Web3 platforms will be pivotal in shaping the future of Virtual Digital Assets and blockchain technologies worldwide.

Vishal Sacheendran

Head of Regional Markets, Binance

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Technology

Why Govt Needs To Include Indigenous Large Firms In Chip Designing

Large indigenous chip design companies can achieve better economies of scale that would give an edge with respect to the cost competitiveness of chips

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Zoho Launches Vikra App on ONDC and Unveils IoT Platform, Reports 31% Growth in India

With pre-built vertical solutions for industries like manufacturing, smart buildings and energy management, Zoho IoT enables businesses to harness real-time data for operational efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Great Indian 'AI' Festival: How AI is Helping Amazon Reach Record Sales

In almost ten years of 'GIF' and having witnessed a record of 110 crore customer visits in the 2023 edition, Amazon India is leveraging emerging technologies, particularly AI and GenAI, to ramp up customer and seller experience ahead of the GIF 2024

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'A Real Growing Up Moment For Me': OpenAI's 39-Year-Old CEO Says He Learned a Lot from Being Fired

Sam Altman shares the lessons he learned after being fired (and rehired) from the company he co-founded and what he sees for the future of AI.

By Sherin Shibu