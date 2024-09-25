India has emerged as a global leader in the crypto space, with its involvement in international operations surging in recent years, fueled by a large user base, a deep talent pool, and the growing digitalisation

A few years ago, crypto was a volatile asset class in India, and concerns about regulation meant low adoption and certain wariness. That seems to have changed. Crypto is fast becoming a success story in India, backed by a solid user base of almost 20 million. The contours of a regulatory framework anticipated to be put in place by regulators such as SEBI offer hope that the sector will grow.

In the crypto-verse, positive regulations are crucial for success and scale. Adherence to norms can make it a reliable asset class and help establish a secure and transparent trading environment. In India, crypto regulation is a work in progress, presenting both opportunities and avenues for growth for crypto platforms.

Putting regulatory compliance at the core establishes trust in the sector and results in a transparent ecosystem. India's substantial user base, its increasing use of digital assets across platforms, and a burgeoning interest and talent pool in blockchain technology all point to its potential to emerge as a pivotal player in the global crypto space, leading and innovating. We need to delve deeper to grasp how India can become the guiding star for crypto growth and what steps crypto platforms companies can take.

Focus on education and access to information

For a better user experience, companies should interact with communities at the local level and look to adapt services on a regional basis and not look at a one-size-fits-all approach. Meanwhile, launching a targeted campaign to make crypto and blockchain tech more understandable to regular folks is important. Targeted support and freely available information will help companies spread geographically with a deeper adoption of digital assets, which also helps to emerge an active and knowledgeable crypto community.

Collaboration for secure trading

Online fraud is a major concern in emerging markets, especially in India. This means that platforms need to collaborate with regulators and enforcement organisations. Working with local law enforcement agencies to combat fraud and bust scams help companies meet compliance requirements, and simultaneously gain the trust of users.

Local talent pools

The India crypto journey is driven by the presence of a large talent pool that is deeply invested in crypto and understands the fundamentals of blockchain tech and its use cases. The talent pool plays a part in innovation and improving operational efficiency.

