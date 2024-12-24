In India, the overall number of AI start-ups is estimated to be around 6,200, with over 100 start-ups having raised funds successfully throughout the year.

As the world gears up to say a goodbye to 2024 the emerging technology of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to soar. The global venture funding figures stood at USD 66.5 billion in Q3 2024 with AI investments reaching close to USD 19 billion, or 28 per cent of all venture dollars, according to Crunchbase.

The biggest investment in the space was bagged by Databricks worth USD 10 billion earlier this month. Microsoft's OpenAI, Elon Musk's xAI, and Anthropic followed suit at USD 6.6 billion, USD 5 billion, and USD 4 billion, respectively. The US alone reported of 49 AI start-ups that raised USD 100 million or more in 2024.

Let's take a look at top AI fundings raised by Indian start-ups in 2024-

1. Atlan

Founded in 2019 as a data and artificial intelligence (AI) governance start-up Atlan was co-founded by Prukalpa Sankar and Varun Banka. It raised USD 105 million in May 2024, elevating its valuation to USD 750 million. "Across roles, structures, and platforms, no two organizations handle data the same way: for data teams, diverse approaches are a feature, not a bug," said Varun Banka, co-founder, Atlan. It previously raised USD 27.5 million in May this year.

According to Tracxn, Atlan has raised a total funding of USD 206M over five rounds. It counts GIC, Meritech, WaterBridge, Salesforce Ventures, Insight Partners, and Surge among its 32 investors.

2024 Funding:

May 08, 2024, USD 105M- Series C

Mar 19, 2024- USD 27.5M- Series B

2. Haber

Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber develops AI-powered industrial robots that optimize factory operations by automating tasks such as sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention.

The start-up raised USD 44 million in a second round this year to scale operations internationally, with a focus on expanding into the US. With this the total funding for the Haber crosses USD 100 million courtesy the likes of Accel, Elevation, and BEENEXT.

2024 Funding:

Oct 11.2024- USD 38M- Series C

Dec 11, 2024- USD 44M- Series C

3. Krutrim

Within a year of launch, Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim managed to successfully become India's first Unicorn. Building a large language model (LLM) based on Indian languages and English, the start-up raised three rounds in 2024, taking the total funding to USD 75.1 million. The start-up is backed by the likes of Z47, Sarin Family India, and Jitendra Vaidya.

In December, Aggarwal was reported to have pledged his Ola Electric shares to raise debt funding (via issuing debentures) for his AI venture.

2024 Funding-

Jan 26, 2024- USD 50M- Series B

Feb 27, 2024- USD 1M- Series B

Apr 12, 2024- USD 99.6K- Angel

4. Neysa

In October, Sharad Sanghi and Anindya Das's AI cloud startup Neysa raised USD 30 million to expand its AI infrastructure, enhance R&D efforts, and prepare for the launch of its Gen AI Acceleration Cloud Service.