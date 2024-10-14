Half of young women interested in cybersecurity feel they don't have enough knowledge to pursue a career in the field

Modern technologies and digital infrastructure have made education more accessible to underserved regions in India. However, the gender gap in the technology workforce remains largely unchanged. For a 21st-century India, this should be alarming. Yet, even developed countries show concerning trends when it comes to women's representation in the cybersecurity workforce.

In 2023 alone, approximately 4,000 new cyberattacks occurred every single day. Enterprises fall victim to ransomware attacks every 14 seconds. Additionally, nearly 560,000 new malware threats were detected daily, as per the Cloudwards, a cloud and privacy software review company. At present the global cybersecurity industry needs four million professionals to meet the growing demand—indicating a critical shortage, according to the Fortinet's 2024 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report.

In India, in 2024, women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields make up only 28.2 per cent of the workforce, showing minimal change from the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report, which reported 27 per cent. Meanwhile, the non-STEM female workforce saw a significant rise, increasing by 15 per cent, from 32 per cent in 2023 to 47.3 per cent in 2024.

The largest gender disparities are found in Cybersecurity and other critical technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. "In India, 92 per cent of organizations have experienced breaches due to the cyber skills gap," said Vishak Raman, VP of Sales, India, SAARC, SEA & ANZ, Fortinet.

Where Are CyberWomen?

Despite huge workforce shortage, women are still underrepresented in the cybersecurity profession worldwide making up only 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the workforce, according to cybersecurity professional training organization ISC2.

A new report by Deloitte, "POV Reimagined: Women in Cybersecurity," explores the reasons behind this gender gap. Based on a survey of 8,000 non-cyber professionals worldwide (including India) and interviews with female security leaders, the report highlights some troubling trends.

Half of young women interested in cybersecurity feel they don't have enough knowledge to pursue a career in the field. Additionally, 55 per cent of women surveyed say the industry feels intimidating, and 47 per cent are concerned they wouldn't be taken seriously if they joined.

The study also found that many women are unsure if they would fit in. Around 51 per cent of respondents said they don't think the industry has space for someone like them, and they worry about being able to express their true selves in cybersecurity roles.

A 2023 study revealed that 83 per cent of women already working in cybersecurity have experienced exclusion in areas like career growth, respect, recognition, and workplace policies. On top of this, compensation is another concern. While cybersecurity salaries are generally higher for women than in other industries, men still earn slightly more. On average, men in cybersecurity in the U.S. earn USD 148,035 annually, while women earn USD 141,066. Globally, men make USD 115,003 compared to women's USD 109,609.

Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber Leader, stresses that it's time to challenge the stereotypes surrounding cybersecurity and show women that the industry offers not only job security but also the "chance to make a real difference in the world."

As the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow, with 90 per cent of organizations globally facing skills shortages, addressing the gender gap has become more important than ever. In India, there is still a long way to go to close this gap, as social and economic factors hinder women's participation in the STEM workforce. However, recent years have seen steady progress, though girls in several regions of India still face greater barriers to education compared to boys.