GIVA Jewellery announced the closure of its extended Series B funding round, raising INR 255 crore from Premji Invest, EPIQ Capital, Edelweiss Discover Fund, and GIVA's top management.

The round consisted of 35% primary and 65% secondary investments, allowing for partial exits by A91 Partners and India Quotient.

This latest tranche brings GIVA's total Series B funding to INR 525 crore, with INR 255 crore from secondary transactions.

The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.

Ishendra Agarwal, Founder and CEO of GIVA Jewellery, said, "Our focus remains steadfast on holding our position as the no.1 silver jewellery player in the market with further fortifying our lab-grown diamond segment, broadening our gold offerings, and consolidating our market presence."

In July 2023, GIVA had raised INR 270 crore, with INR 200 crore coming from a Series B round led by Premji Invest and INR 70 crore from secondary share sales. This capital infusion supports GIVA's growth strategy and positions it for continued success in the jewellery market.