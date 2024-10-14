Get All Access for $5/mo

GIVA Jewellery Closes Extended Series B Funding with INR 255 Cr Investment Led by Premji Invest The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GIVA

GIVA Jewellery announced the closure of its extended Series B funding round, raising INR 255 crore from Premji Invest, EPIQ Capital, Edelweiss Discover Fund, and GIVA's top management.

The round consisted of 35% primary and 65% secondary investments, allowing for partial exits by A91 Partners and India Quotient.

This latest tranche brings GIVA's total Series B funding to INR 525 crore, with INR 255 crore from secondary transactions.

The fine jewellery brand plans to leverage the funds to expand its offline presence and enhance its lab-grown diamond offerings while facilitating strategic investor exits.

Ishendra Agarwal, Founder and CEO of GIVA Jewellery, said, "Our focus remains steadfast on holding our position as the no.1 silver jewellery player in the market with further fortifying our lab-grown diamond segment, broadening our gold offerings, and consolidating our market presence."

In July 2023, GIVA had raised INR 270 crore, with INR 200 crore coming from a Series B round led by Premji Invest and INR 70 crore from secondary share sales. This capital infusion supports GIVA's growth strategy and positions it for continued success in the jewellery market.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

'If You're Not Improving, You're Stagnant': Amanda Lannert's CEO Playbook for Continuous Growth

Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, discusses how to lead a team through a major company transformation.

By William Salvi
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business Solutions

Smash Deadlines with a Variety of AI Tools in One Platform

Handle writing, images, PDFs, and more.

By StackCommerce
Science & Technology

Here's the Key to Staying Ahead of the Competition, No Matter What Industry You're In

Here's how entrepreneurs can stand out in a competitive and saturated business marketplace by investing in original tech development.

By Edward Fernandez
Living

Your Ticket to Holiday Savings Starts with Costco

Become a Costco Gold Star Member and get a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card.

By StackCommerce