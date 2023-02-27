Global Crypto Rules to be Based on Coming FSB and IMF Synthesis Paper

The announcement came three days subsequent to the meetings in India amongst the 20 largest economies of the world, collectively known as the G20

learn more about Saptak Bardhan

By Saptak Bardhan

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The global crypto rules being set for the group of 20 (G20) countries would be formed on a new synthesis paper jointly produced by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB), announced India as the holder of the Group of 20 (G20) Presidency in Bangalore.

The announcement came three days subsequent to the meetings in India amongst the 20 largest economies of the world, collectively known as the G20. After assuming the Presidency, India announced creating a regulatory framework for crypto would be a priority.

The synthesis paper would be submitted during India's G20 Presidency culminating in September when India would host G20 leaders from around the world, said Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference.

When asked whether consensus around global crypto regulation that India had prioritised for its G20 presidency would arrive in its term, Sithraman replied, "first of all, we are going through the study process so that there can be informed discussions."

Sitharaman also said that Canada's central bank governor cautioned other members that crypto assets should not be given "regulatory seal of approval" without a well-thought-out approach and a framework for implementation.

Related Topics

News and Trends Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
Finance

RBI Has Allowed Indians To Directly Invest In Bonds. Should You Invest?

Since retail investors were previously prohibited from directly investing in G-secs, it has been hailed as one of the pivotal decisions taken by the RBI

By Abhinav Angirish

News and Trends

Attention, Incubator Managers! Startup India Unveils Training Program

The last day to apply for the National Incubator Capacity Development Program is April 23, 2023

By Soumya Duggal

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Thought Leaders

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey

Social Media

4 Ways to Grow Your LinkedIn Following in 2023

LinkedIn experts offer their advice on strategies that will get you followers.

By Anna David