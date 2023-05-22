Globale Media Announces Strategic Investment in Rooter Calling it a one-of-its-kind of investment by the adtech company, it made sense for Globale Media to invest in an up-and-coming gaming startup in the country

Globale Media, an Indian mobile and web advertising company, announced it had begun its investment journey with Rooter, a gaming & e-sports content platform. Rooter saw a total investment of INR 131 crores (USD 16 million) through debt and equity. Lightbox led its growth round, where it saw participation from Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts, and Potential Ventures.

"We have always been closely associated with Globale Media over the years. So, when they expressed their interest in investing in our company, we were heartened by their confidence. Our current fundraising round will provide us with the impetus to further develop our technology framework and pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities," shared Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter, on the occasion.

Rooter was founded in 2016 by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Aggarwal. With this capital infusion, Rooter will redirect the funds to strengthen its technological capabilities, expand its product offerings, and improve the user experience on its platform. The gaming startup will also work on market expansion, cross-border growth opportunities, and strategic acquisitions.

To improve its market standing, Globale Media launched GMX, a programmatic self-serve cloud-based platform for unique audience segmentation, in July 2022.

"The esports and gaming community has been witnessing steady growth lately and will only see a positive trajectory in the coming future. Our aim is to work with Rooter on their monetization front through this investment, as Rooter is one of the biggest esports streaming platforms in India. We were also motivated by their plans of enhancing user experience, market expansion, and industry achievements," shares Bhavesh Talreja, Founder and CEO, Globale Media.

