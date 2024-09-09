Get All Access for $5/mo

Government Launches INR 750 Cr AgriSure Fund to Drive Innovation in Agritech and Rural Enterprises The AgriSure fund, officially named the Agri Fund for Startups and Rural Enterprises, will provide both equity and debt financing to support agripreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

In a significant move to transform India's agricultural sector, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the launch of the INR 750-crore 'AgriSure' fund.

This fund is aimed at boosting agritech startups and rural enterprises, a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to fostering innovation and investment in agriculture.

The AgriSure fund, officially named the Agri Fund for Startups and Rural Enterprises, will provide both equity and debt financing to support agripreneurs. By alleviating financial constraints, this initiative is expected to propel agritech advancements, enabling startups to scale and contribute to the modernization of agricultural practices across India. The government's goal is to stimulate growth in agritech by attracting private investment and enhancing productivity across the sector.

Complementing this initiative, the government has also introduced a INR 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to support the development of farm-related infrastructure in rural areas.

Further solidifying the government's efforts, Chouhan also launched the KrishiNivesh Portal, an integrated digital platform designed to centralise investment opportunities and agricultural information. This portal simplifies access to government schemes for agribusinesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs, streamlining the process of engaging with various agricultural investment initiatives.

The introduction of the AgriSure fund and KrishiNivesh Portal highlights the government's comprehensive strategy to reform agriculture and support farmers. These efforts are poised to modernise India's agricultural investment landscape, fostering growth, innovation, and enhanced productivity in the sector.
