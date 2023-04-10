Government May Set Up 16th Finance Commission In 2023 For Centre-State Tax Devolution

Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations

By Teena Jose

Pexels

The government is likely to set up the 16th finance commission this year to suggest, among other things, the ratio in which tax is to be divided between the Centre and states for five years, beginning April 1, 2026, according to a PTI report citing an official aware of the matter.

The official reportedly added that the members of the commission and its Terms of Reference (ToR) are being worked out. The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations.

The previous Finance Commission submitted its report on November 9, 2020, for the 5 fiscals -- 2021-22 to 2025-26 -- to the President. The commission under NK Singh had kept the tax devolution ratio at 42 per cent -- at the same level suggested by the 14th Commission.

The report further added that the 15th finance commission's recommendations include the fiscal deficit, debt path for the Union and states, and additional borrowing room to states based on performance in power sector reforms. Also, the central government accepted the report of the commission, and accordingly, the states are being given 42% of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

As per the glide path for fiscal consolidation, the government aims to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the 2025-26 fiscal. For the current fiscal, the deficit is projected at 5.9% of GDP, lower than 6.4 per cent in the last fiscal ended March 31, 2023, stated the report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

